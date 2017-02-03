Jason Pierre-Paul, ESPN Reach Settlement After Adam Schefter Shared Medical Info

Gary Hershorn/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

ESPN has reached a settlement with New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul after Adam Schefter shared his medical information following a fireworks accident in July 2015.

The network issued a press release Friday confirming its settlement with Pierre-Paul.

"ESPN continues to firmly believe that its reporting about Mr. Pierre-Paul's July 2015 injury, including the use of a medical chart that definitively described the seriousness of the injury and resulting treatment, was both newsworthy and journalistically appropriate," the statement read, per ESPNMediaZone.com. "Despite their different points of view, the parties have agreed to amicably resolve their dispute rather than continue their litigation."

Three days after Pierre-Paul's accident, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted out medical records indicating the Giants star had one of his fingers amputated:

According to Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post, Schefter was not violating Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laws because "reporters aren't covered by HIPAA."

Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Pierre-Paul was treated after the accident, fired two employees for inappropriately accessing medical records.

Schefter said in an interview with Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated on July 12, 2015, that he "could and should have done even more here due to the sensitivity of the situation" but also acknowledged he was given the information without asking and had another reason for posting the images.

"This was a public figure and franchise player involved in a widely speculated accident with potential criminal behavior in which there was a cone of secrecy that surrounded him for five days that not even his own team could crack," Schefter said.

In February, Pierre-Paul filed a lawsuit against ESPN and Schefter for making his medical information public.

"This action arises out of ESPN reporter Schefter's blatant disregard for the private and confidential nature of plaintiff's medical records, all so Schefter could show the world that he had 'supporting proof' of a surgical procedure," the lawsuit said, per Julia Marsh of the New York Post.



Terms of the settlement between Pierre-Paul and ESPN were not disclosed.

Pierre-Paul, who will be a free agent in March, played in eight games during the 2015 season and 12 games last season. He recorded seven sacks in 2016, his third-highest single-season total since entering the NFL in 2010.