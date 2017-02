WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

2 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Story

Eleven years is a long time to work in any business, let alone WWE. Wrestling is a taxing experience that can leave a wrestler broken, especially when they cannot find victory. Dolph Ziggler has finally broken, and no one was prepared for what that would look like.

Ziggler has destroyed everyone in his wake and has refused to accept any loss. His two primary victims have been Kalisto and Apollo Crews, who he has repeatedly beaten down to the point of exhaustion. Now, his actions have come back to bite him, as he must fight both men at the same time in a handicap match.

Impact and Potential

Handicap matches are rarely great to watch, but Ziggler has put on some compelling matches in the format before. The problem here is that stacking the odds against a heel does not often make for a compelling story. If WWE can use this match to make all three men more relevant, it could be an impressive showcase.

Right now, Ziggler is the one who seems most likely to take a step up, while Kalisto and Crews continue to feel a step off on the roster. While both are young talented stars, it is hard to imagine this match helping them much in a win or loss. It would just be nice for this to somehow lead to all three getting on the WrestleMania card.

Predicted Result: While Ziggler is more likely to take a major role on SmackDown going forward, no team should ever lose a handicap match. Ziggler can take an unfair loss here due to his overconfidence. Winners: Apollo Crews and Kalisto.

Bold Prediction: Crews will win the Intercontinental Championship by the end of 2017.