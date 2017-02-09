WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

1 of 8

This Sunday, SmackDown Live will present its final big show before WrestleMania, WWE Elimination Chamber 2017, with a promise of carnage. Six women will battle in a series of heated singles matches to settle their differences, and six men will step inside the steel structure known as the Elimination Chamber to decide who will represent the brand at WrestleMania as the WWE champion.

As it will be SmackDown's final chance to build toward the biggest night on the wrestling calendar, Elimination Chamber is guaranteed to be a vicious show where the whole roster attempts to prove itself worthy of competing on The Grandest Stage of Them All, even outshining its Raw counterpart.

This is the Elimination Chamber card as it stands on Thursday morning:

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto (Handicap)

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

SmackDown tag team champions American Alpha vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango (Tag Team Turmoil)

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

SmackDown women's champion Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi

WWE champion John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin (Elimination Chamber)

Both American Alpha and John Cena will step into matches with massive odds stacked against them, and Alexa Bliss will battle a woman who has seemed to have her number of late in Naomi. It will be a night well worth the price of admission, as worthy champions will be crowned to stand tall among the legends in this business on a likely stacked WrestleMania card.

The following is a complete breakdown of the Elimination Chamber card, looking at the stories, stakes and likely results for all matches, along with bold predictions that could affect WWE on the Road to WrestleMania and beyond.