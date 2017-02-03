Briante Weber to Warriors: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors added backcourt depth Friday by signing NBA Development League guard Briante Weber.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported that the Dubs inked Weber to a 10-day contract after waiving center Anderson Varejao.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel confirmed the move, and Weber tweeted "Whats Good DubNation" to indicate his arrival.

The 24-year-old former VCU standout is putting up strong numbers for the D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce this season, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and a league-leading 3.3 steals per game.

The Skyforce showcased Weber's defensive capabilities in the following video:

Weber has limited NBA experience, as he appeared in seven games with the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat last season, putting up 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

While Golden State boasts an elite starting guard duo with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Weber could provide some relief behind them with Shaun Livingston having missed the past two games due to a back injury.