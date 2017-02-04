Leicester City vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Manchester United and Leicester City will both try to end winless runs in Week 24 of the Premier League season when the two teams meet on Sunday.

The Red Devils have drawn their last three matches in the league after an impressive run, while Leicester have lost their last three and sit just a few points above the relegation zone.

The hosts are fighting for safety, while United are still vying for a ticket for next year's UEFA Champions League. With such high stakes, this match should be a cracker.

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live

Team News

According to Metro's Louis Sealey, Phil Jones is still battling a hamstring issue, and it's unclear whether he'll be good to go on Sunday. Given Leicester's poor form, manager Jose Mourinho could opt not to risk him, introducing Chris Smalling in his place.

Leicester's Daniel Amartey is still on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ghana, and manager Claudio Ranieri has confirmed Islam Slimani will not feature, per the team's official Twitter account:

Possible Leicester XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Christian Fuchs, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Danny Simpson, Marc Albrighton, Danny Drinkwater, Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki, Jamie Vardy

Possible United XI: David De Gea, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Preview

United's poor run of results in the league has mostly come from a lack of creativity in the attacking third, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan's form has dropped. The Armenian was excellent earlier in the campaign, but since becoming an unquestioned starter, he has regressed, and Mourinho has yet to find the answer.

As shared by BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez, he was extremely wasteful in the draw against Hull City:

He's not the only star who has disappointed lately, but the lack of creativity has been the main issue holding the team back. The former Borussia Dortmund man will have every chance to turn things around, but don't be surprised if Mourinho intervenes early on Sunday if he's once again off the pace.

The midfield battle should be incredible, pitting the likes of Pogba and Michael Carrick against Danny Drinkwater and Wilfred Ndidi, the Nigerian youngster who has impressed early in his Premier League career.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

But an even more thrilling battle should take place on the touchline, where Mourinho and Ranieri are both in need of a big result. The former has to finish in the top four in order for this season to be considered a success, while the latter simply needs a big scalp and the positive press that comes with it.

Here's a look at both their stats, courtesy of SuperSport:

United are the favourites entering this match, although the possible absence of Jones could spell trouble. The Foxes remain a very fast team, and defending counters has been an issue for United this season.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 United