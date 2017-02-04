Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Lalo R. Villar/Associated Press

Real Madrid will have the chance to avenge their exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Celta Vigo when they take on the Celestes in La Liga on Sunday.

Los Blancos still boast a four-point lead and a game in hand over Barcelona, but they could be just one point in front when they take the field at Balaidos on Sunday with the Blaugrana playing a day prior.

Zinedine Zidane's side need to continue their momentum from their 3-0 win over Real Sociedad last time out, but they'll need to overcome a Celta side that has won six of their last nine matches in all competitions, including at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Read on for a closer look at the clash, but first, here are the viewing details and the latest team news:

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA)

Team News

Per Goal's Ben Hayward, Claudio Beauvue and Ruben Blanco are the only Celta players out due to injury.

As for Real, Hayward reported Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric seem set to miss the clash because of injury, as will the suspended Toni Kroos.

However, Pepe and James Rodriguez are fit to return.

Predicted Celta Vigo lineup: Sergio Alvarez; Hugo Mallo, Andreu Fontas, Sergi Gomez, Carles Planas; Nemanja Radoja, Pablo Hernandez, Alvaro Lemos, Josep Sene, Pione Sisto; Giuseppe Rossi

Predicted Real Madrid lineup: Keylor Navas; Danilo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, James Rodriguez, Isco, Mateo Kovacic; Lucas Vazquez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

Preview

Real endured a difficult January as they drew twice and lost twice, but they ended the month with the victory over La Real, their second league win in a row after beating Sevilla.

Los Blancos now need to build on the two wins and go on a lengthy run to keep Barcelona and Sevilla at bay and capitalise on any slip-ups the pair make along the way.

Key to their ability to do just that is Cristano Ronaldo, naturally. The 31-year-old has netted 20 goals in 25 appearances this season but has struggled of late and drawn the ire of some sections of the Madrid faithful.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted the reaction his poor play received from the Bernabeu crowd against Sociedad:

However, after a poor start to the match that coincided with some nervy play from Real, the Portugal international helped inspire his team to an ultimately comfortable victory, per football writer Andrew Gaffney:

Ronaldo will be 32 on Sunday, and he'll be eager to celebrate his birthday with yet more goals—he especially won't want jeers from the crowd.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

His goal and assist against La Real would likely have helped in that regard with the Madridistas, but with the match being away, it's the Celta fans he'll need to silence.

Real also earned their first clean sheet in five matches last time out, and they'll look to do the same on Sunday.

That won't be easy against a side that scored twice past them in each leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final, so they've got their work cut out for them.

Of course, if Ronaldo is able to perform anywhere close to his best, it may not matter even if Celta are able to get on the scoresheet.