Ranking the Most Unstoppable Offenses in College Basketball

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Points per game (national ranking): 92.9 (2nd)

Offensive efficiency ranking: 1st

Double-digit scorers: 6

Field-goal percentage (national ranking): 53.5 (1st)

Three-point percentage (national ranking): 42.4 (3rd)

UCLA is the top offensive club, and it isn't even close.

If you feel the need to nit-pick, you could point out that UCLA does not have much of a low-post game, but that would be quibbling. T.J. Leaf has excellent back-to-the-basket scoring ability when he gets the ball on the block, and 7-foot center Thomas Welsh gives the Bruins size on the interior even if he is more effective 10 to 15 feet from the basket. But, generally speaking, UCLA seldom beats teams by pounding the ball inside.

Aside from that tiny shortcoming, however, the Bruins are an offensive powerhouse with a seemingly endless supply of offensive weapons and a variety of ways to put points on the board.

The Bruins rank second in the country in scoring, just 0.2 of point behind The Citadel and its wacky offensive style. More impressive is that UCLA ranks first nationally in offensive efficiency. UCLA also leads the nation in field-goal percentage at 53.5 percent and assists per game at 22.0 per contest, and it is third in three-point percentage at 42.0 percent. The Bruins don't get an inordinate number of put-back opportunities, but that is partly because they make such a high percentage of shots.

It all starts with freshman Lonzo Ball, whose ball-handling, court vision, instincts and scoring ability make every player on the floor better. The only debate regarding Ball involves deciding which of his statistics is the most impressive. He is second in the nation in assists, and first now that Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. is sidelined for the season. His 3.08 assist-to-turnover ratio is noteworthy, but so is his 15.1 points per game, achieved on 54.1 percent shooting, including 43 percent on three-pointers. His only weakness is at the foul line, where he is making just 67.1 percent of his attempts through Wednesday.

But Ball is just the starting point, with six players averaging in double figures in scoring. Leaf is overshadowed by Ball, but he is still one of the top freshmen in the country. At 6'10", he can not only post up a defender on the block but also can hit three-pointers (46.7 percent) or take a defender off the dribble while averaging 17.1 points on 63.9 percent shooting.

Add the shooting of Bryce Alford and sixth-man Aaron Holiday, as well as the versatile offensive game of Isaac Hamilton, and you have a team that can beat you any number of ways. The Bruins would prefer a fast-paced game that would allow them to showcase their transition game, but they are adept at running offense in the half court as well.

The 97-92 victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena early in the season revealed the Bruins' offensive prowess, but two other games solidified UCLA's claim as the team with the most unstoppable offense: a 102-67 victory over Michigan, when UCLA shot 62.7 percent from the floor, and a 107-66 win over Washington, when four Bruins scored 20 points or more even though none played more than 31 minutes.