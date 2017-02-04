Dak Prescott Wins 2016-17 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award: Comments, Reaction

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the 2016-17 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday night at the NFL Honors in Houston.

Prescott took home the award a day after he nabbed Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year trophy following an online fan vote.

An argument could have been made for Prescott's backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott, but the fourth-round pick's ability to slide in under center and lead the Cowboys to a 13-3 season resonated with voters more than Elliott's statistical brilliance.

When he accepted the award, Prescott made sure to make Elliott a prominent piece of his acceptance speech, according to the Star-Telegram's Charean Williams:

Prescott also took a jab at the clubs that overlooked him on draft day, per NFL Network's James Palmer:

A starter for all 16 games after Tony Romo went down with a back injury, Prescott completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. According to Rob Phillips of the team's official website, Prescott (first rookie) joined Tom Brady as only the second player in NFL history to top 3,500 yards while throwing fewer than five interceptions.

Prescott also graded out among the league's premier passers at No. 12 overall with a cumulative season grade of 82.5, according to Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo.

"For the year, Prescott has the sixth-highest percentage of positively graded throws and the seventh-lowest percentage of turnover-worthy throws though he's attempted the third-lowest percentage of deep passes at only 9.0 percent of his attempts," Palazzolo wrote.

Prescott directed the Cowboys with veteran poise all season, and his ability to maintain a cool head despite residing in the national spotlight each week made him one of the year's most compelling stories.

And with a season full of success already under his belt, Prescott should return in 2017 with a chance to elevate the Cowboys to new heights.