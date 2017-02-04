Manchester City vs. Swansea City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Swansea City will try to continue their solid Premier League form in Week 24, as the Welsh club travel to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The Citizens are still battling for a spot in the top four and perhaps even the title, although a poor run of results has seen the side drop to fifth place, chasing leaders Chelsea by 10 points.

A ticket for next year's UEFA Champions League should be the goal at this stage, and for that, teams like Swansea have to be beaten.

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live

Team News

According to Sportsmail, Willy Caballero could once again start in goal, as he has been preferred to the struggling Claudio Bravo of late. Sergio Aguero is also expected to return, and the Citizens have no injury concerns apart from Ilkay Gundogan.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Swansea's squad shouldn't change too much, either. Ki Sung-Yeung and Luciano Narsingh could both be given a chance to shine, and Leon Britton has returned to training.

Possible City XI: Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov, Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero

Possible Swansea XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Martin Olsson, Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez, Kyle Naughton, Tom Carroll, Jack Cork, Leroy Fer, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fernando Llorente, Wayne Routledge

Preview

Swansea have found life under new manager Paul Clement, winning their last two Premier League matches to rise out of the relegation zone. Liverpool and Southampton fell victim to the Swans, who will hope to make it three in a row on Sunday.

Per the club's official Twitter account, Olsson is as optimistic as ever:

When the Welsh side beat Liverpool, the Reds were slumping, just about falling out of the title race rapidly. City's form hasn't been as bad, although the Sky Blues also haven't been at their best.

The holiday season was a tough time for manager Pep Guardiola and his troops, and as of right now, a title challenge seems all but impossible. City are 10 points out of first place and have won just one of their last three matches in the league.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The talent is clearly there―Yaya Toure's redemption has been one of the best stories of the season, and Brazilian prospect Gabriel Jesus adds yet another talented youngster to a squad littered with them.

Per Goal's Sam Lee, it's evident the manager is a big fan of his new forward:

Jesus has made an excellent start to his Premier League career, but Aguero has been City's top forward for far too long―expect the Argentinian to get his chance to impress on Sunday, even if that means moving Jesus to the wing or the bench.

Swansea have been more than solid of late, but City's attacking wealth is beyond impressive, and the relentless pressure should eventually yield results.

Prediction: City 2-0 Swansea