    Download App

    Eli Manning Defends Odell Beckham Jr.'s Play, Behavior

    CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 27: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown with Eli Manning #10 during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    In an appearance on ESPN's Mike & Mike on Friday morning, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning defended teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

    As seen in the following tweet courtesy of Mike & Mike, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback voiced his support for the controversial wide receiver:

    While OBJ is among the NFL's most-productive wideouts, he has often come under fire for his antics on the sidelines or even off the field.

    Beckham had multiple outbursts during games last season, but he was primarily criticized for a trip taken by the Giants' wide receivers prior to their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

    New York's wideouts went to Miami, Florida, following their Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins, which led to questions about their focus.

    The G-Men lost 38-13 to the Packers, and it was then reported that Beckham punched a hole in the locker-room wall at Lambeau Field out of frustration, as seen in this photo from ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan:

    Although the distractions are plentiful, Beckham's numbers jump off the page.

    He set a career high with 101 receptions in 2016 and also racked up 1,367 yards with 10 touchdowns.

    The 2014 No. 12 overall pick out of LSU has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three NFL seasons and has yet to post less than 1,305 yards and 10 touchdowns in a single campaign.

    Few receivers can impact a game as significantly as Beckham, which is why Manning and the Giants have incentive to look past his other deficiencies as much as possible.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 