Ronda Rousey Broken at UFC 193, According to Holly Holm's Coach

With Ronda Rousey's UFC future in question following consecutive losses, Holly Holm's coach expressed his belief that the formerly dominant star is done with fighting.

In an interview this week with Submission Radio (h/t MMA Fighting), Mike Winkeljohn said he thought Rousey's loss to Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 carried over and contributed to her loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this past December:

I think Holly broke her [Rousey]. I think Ronda was on top of the world and Holly broke her, because when she came out for Amanda [Nunes] she just wasn't the same fighter by any means. Not taking anything away from Amanda, but Ronda, she didn't have anything, she just wasn't there. She was just basically waiting for the end in essence once she couldn't find a way to grab her. And she did the same thing she's done before in the past, reaching out with her left arm and trying to corral. It was just a one-sided fight just like I said. I think she's done.

Rousey was 12-0 and the holder of the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship prior to Holm shockingly knocking her out in the second round.

After more than a year away, Rousey returned to challenge Nunes, but the bout lasted just 48 seconds before she was knocked out again.

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey released the following statement in the wake of her loss to Nunes:

I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes—even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly—it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.

Rousey has yet to make a decision on her future publicly, but UFC President Dana White said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated) Tuesday he believes she is "probably done" fighting.

The Olympic bronze medal-winning judoka undoubtedly lost her aura of invincibility against Holm, and she looked nothing like her former self in a listless performance against Nunes.

Rousey still has major name recognition and enough cachet to generate major pay-per-view buys for the UFC, but after experiencing success as an actor and writer, she has other options at her disposal if she opts to leave the Octagon for good.