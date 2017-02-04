Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 24 EPL Predictions

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Chelsea's clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge headlines the Premier League's Week 24 fixtures, but there's a number of other important clashes happening at the top and bottom of the division.

Crystal Palace take on Sunderland in a key fixture in their respective relegation battles, while their rivals at the bottom all face sides in the top six.

Hull City host Liverpool and Leicester City do the same for Manchester United, while Middlesbrough and Swansea City travel to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, respectively.

Here's the complete schedule for Week 24, complete with viewing information and predictions for each:

Premier League Week 24 Schedule Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture TV Prediction Saturday, Feb. 4 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (USA) 2-1 Saturday, Feb. 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland CNBC (USA) 1-1 Saturday, Feb. 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Everton vs. Bournemouth N/A 2-0 Saturday, Feb. 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Hull City vs. Liverpool NBCSN (USA) 1-2 Saturday, Feb. 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Southampton vs. West Ham United N/A 1-1 Saturday, Feb. 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Watford vs. Burnley N/A 0-0 Saturday, Feb. 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City N/A 1-2 Saturday, Feb. 4 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC USA 2-0 Sunday, Feb. 5 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Swansea City Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (USA) 2-0 Sunday, Feb. 5 4 p.m./11 a.m. Leicester City vs. Manchester United Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (USA) 0-3 BBC Sport

The matches can be streamed live via Sky Go, BT Sport Player and NBC Sports Live.

Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland

Both Palace and Sunderland enjoyed positive results in their most recent outings, with the former beating Bournemouth 2-0 and the latter eking out a 0-0 draw with Tottenham.

The Eagles made strides to solidify their team in the transfer window and brought in centre-back Mamadou Sakho and holding midfielder Luka Milivojevic on deadline day.

Palace reporter Mark Ritson hailed the strength in their side:

Unfortunately for Palace, neither is expected to make their debuts against Sunderland, per BBC Sport, so they'll need to do without.

Sam Allardyce's charges have won only once in their last eight Premier League home games, and that was on December 3 when Alan Pardew was still in charge. Sunderland have an awful away record this season, though, having lost nine of their 11 matches on the road and won just once.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Allardyce is hoping his side replicate their performance from the Bournemouth win, per BBC Sport:

We will be—particularly from our fans—expected to win. We had that sort of expectation against Swansea just a few weeks ago. There were different circumstances why we lost that game then, but it is the same pressure we have to deal with and produce a performance. For the players it's making sure they focus like they did on Tuesday night, with the level of performance they gave.

A win would be hugely significant for both sides—Palace could potentially escape the relegation zone, while Sunderland would make up much-needed ground on their rivals.

If something is to give on Saturday, a Palace win seems the slightly more likely outcome given their superior quality—even without Sakho and Milivojevic.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Three defeats in a row for the Foxes have eaten into their buffer ahead of the relegation places, and the champions are now firmly in the fight for survival having been caught by Middlesbrough and Swansea, with Palace, Hull and Sunderland close behind.

Claudio Ranieri's side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley last time out courtesy of a controversial winner from Sam Vokes.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Leicester Mercury's Rob Tanner and FourFourTwo's Joe Brewin disagreed on the showing put in by the Foxes:

If Leicester are to turn their campaign around and climb out of the mire they find themselves in, they need points on the board fast—they could be in the bottom three by Sunday evening if they lose to United and Palace beat the Black Cats.

The Red Devils have problems of their own after drawing their third league game in succession last time out, leaving them four points adrift of the UEFA Champions League places.

Football writer Liam Canning was unimpressed with their 0-0 draw against Hull on Wednesday and noted their own need to rack up the points in the coming weeks:

A similarly uninspired outing would be a huge boost to Leicester's chances of getting something from the game, but they've not scored a Premier League goal in 2017 and the defensive solidity that characterised the latter half of their title-winning campaign remains nowhere to be seen.

With the creativity and firepower at United's disposal, Leicester will be relying on some truly wayward finishing if they're to avoid getting beaten handily here.

Jose Mourinho's side have demonstrated that on several occasions this season—including the stalemate with Hull—but in all likelihood they'll have plenty of opportunities against the hapless Foxes and shouldn't have too much trouble keeping them out.