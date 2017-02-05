NFL 1000 Presents the Ultimate Super Bowl Guide

4 of 11

Written by NFL1000 Cornerback Scout Kyle Posey

It'll be interesting to see how the Patriots match up against Jones. New England has a top-20 corner in Malcolm Butler, who has been terrific this year. To give you an idea of how well Butler has played, he gave up 27 yards per game in coverage, per my personal charting in the second half of the season.

There were games where Butler followed the No. 1 receiver, but he usually didn't when he was a "bigger" receiver. The playoffs are a great example of this. Against the Texans, Butler stayed on the right side and played outside the whole game. He didn't shadow Houston's top receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. The next week against Pittsburgh, Butler followed Antonio Brown everywhere. Whether it was in the slot, or on the left or right side of the offense, Butler was there and usually up in Brown's face.

What will New England do? Nobody knows. It's the most unpredictable team in the NFL. What we do know is the Patriots take what you do best away. Let's look at the three lowest outputs Jones had this season. Starting with Week 3, against the Saints, Julio had one catch over the middle for 16 yards. The Falcons did a good job of not forcing the ball to Jones, who usually had at least two sets of eyes on him and faced press coverage at the line. Atlanta took what was there—whether it was all the space to operate on the other side of the field or the big holes in the running game from putting too much attention on Jones. Atlanta averaged seven yards a play, ran for 217 yards and scored 38 offensive points. Pick your poison.

When the Falcons faced Denver, which has the best trio of corners in the NFL, the Broncos played press-man coverage and put a safety over top. The corners were aggressive taking away underneath routes, and it worked. It helps when you have studs—Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib and Bradley Roby—and they limited Jones to two receptions for 29 yards. The catch? Atlanta's running backs were able to work one-on-one against Denver's linebackers with all kinds of space and went off for seven catches for 167 yards.

The final team is the Arizona Cardinals, who have Patrick Peterson. He always follows the No. 1 receiver and is in press coverage more often than not. He also happens to be a top-five corner and an athletic alien. Peterson ran with Jones deep. He was able to be physical with him underneath and followed him in the slot. Peterson also had two pass-interference penalties against Jones. However, Arizona had the best game plan to "stop" (I use this term loosely because nobody did) the Falcons' high-powered offense.

When Arizona was in zone coverage, it was able to make it appear Jones was open, and a defender would come out of nowhere and surprise Matt Ryan. The safety who jumped a route had the ball go right through his hands. Ryan had an even tighter window on another zone coverage that resulted in an interception. The Cardinals still ended up giving up 38 points.

However, that's what I expect the Patriots to do. Try to give different zone looks and disguises with safeties coming aggressively downhill in coverage. Jones is going to affect the game no matter what you do. The easy thing is to say "double him." Well, Kansas City did that, and he just beat the first guy guarding him so early that it didn't matter that the second guy was there, and Jones ended up with 113 yards that game.

With zone, you can be physical at different levels of the field, and you have more leeway if you're beaten in coverage. You also give the quarterback a different look. That's New England's best hope. Play aggressive, know that Jones will get his numbers, and make him beat you on the plays that only he can make. Take away the Falcons' run game, force them in long passing downs, and get after the quarterback.