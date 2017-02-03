    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Josh McDaniels Reportedly a Potential Witness in Aaron Hernandez Murder Trial

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could reportedly be called as a witness when Aaron Hernandez is put on trial for double murder.

    According to the Boston Herald's Bob McGovern, McDaniels is listed as one of "eight potential witnesses that may take the stand" when the trial begins. 

    Specifically, a motion filed Wednesday indicated prosecutors could question McDaniels about the meaning of Hernandez's tattoos, per McGovern: "The Commonwealth alleges the defendant sent a text message to Mr. McDaniels showing him another tattoo that he received at the same time from tattoo artist David Nelson with the letters 'CBS/WBS/IWBTG.' According to the Commonwealth, it expects Mr. McDaniels to testify (if called) as to the meaning of those letters."

    According to the Boston Globe's Travis Andersen, Hernandez has been charged with two counts of murder stemming from drive-by shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in July 2012. Hernandez was also charged with shooting Alexander Bradley in February 2013. 

    Bradley survived and is expected to testify against Hernandez, according to Andersen. 

    The former Patriots tight end is already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the June 2013 death of Odin Lloyd. 

    According to McGovern, jury selection in the double-murder trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 13. 

