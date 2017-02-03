Stephen Curry Now Has 5 Seasons with at Least 200 Three-Pointers Made

    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Fact: Stephen Curry had three three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors' 133-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, bringing his season total to 202. He now has five seasons with at least 200 three-pointers made, tied with Ray Allen for most all time. 

