Stephen Curry Now Has 5 Seasons with at Least 200 Three-Pointers Made
February 3, 2017
Getty
Fact: Stephen Curry had three three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors' 133-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, bringing his season total to 202. He now has five seasons with at least 200 three-pointers made, tied with Ray Allen for most all time.
Source: B/R Insights
