    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Leicester vs. Manchester United: Jose Mourinho's Key Pre-Match Presser Comments

    HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Jose Mourinho manager of Manchester United looks thoughtful during the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said the club were never going to chase "impossible deals" in the January transfer window.

    The Red Devils boss spoke to the press on Friday ahead of his team's showdown with Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League. United are looking to get back to winning ways after a frustrating sequence of three draws in the top flight, the most recent being a stalemate at home to Hull City.

    Mourinho was asked about potential incomings in the January window and outlined just how difficult he feels it can be to get players in, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

    "I think to be speaking about transfer window in February makes no sense at all," said the United boss, per Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror. "Until the summer I have nothing to tell you, of course I know what I want."

    Indeed, the United boss said that at the moment, his focus is squarely on other matters, per the club's official Twitter feed:

    There's plenty to consider for the Red Devils in the coming months, too. Given they remain in contention for the Premier League, the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League, the matches are coming thick and fast for United.

    Mourinho thinks this workload will have a detrimental impact. "It affects a lot, that is obvious, I had that once with my club before Porto, the cycle is there," he said, per Rathborn. "You always have four days in a week to work when you have one game a week, it accelerates the tactical understanding."

    HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Manchester United Manager / Head Coach Jose Mourinho reacts during the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    What Mourinho will hope is that the influx of matches prompts some extra ruthlessness in front of goal. That's after the Red Devils squandered a host of chances in the midweek showdown with Hull, missing the opportunity to put pressure on the top four heading into this weekend.

    As noted by Paul Hirst of The Times, the Portuguese was pretty candid in his assessment of his attacking players during the press conference:

    "When you speak about Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] goals you should always say 14 scored and one penalty. In almost every team the striker is the top scorer," he added, per Rathborn. "I understand what you are saying, we attack so much with so many players having freedom, I agree we don't score enough goals."

    Looking ahead to the match against the champions on Sunday, Mourinho confirmed that Phil Jones would not be fit to feature:

    He also said the game will be a difficult one, despite three defeats in succession in the league for Claudio Ranieri's side:

    Although Leicester are embroiled in a relegation battle, Mourinho said it's only natural that they've dropped off after their memorable championship win in 2015-16 season.

    "It was amazing what Leicester did but I don't think it could be possible to do it in the second season with Champions League at the same time," he said. "Next season will be much better for them."

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Claudio Ranieri, Manager of Leicester City (L) and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United (R) make their way to their respective benches prior to kick off during the Premier League match between Manchester United
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Mourinho will be conscious of his team being cut adrift in the race for the top four spots. By the time they kick off on Saturday, they could potentially be seven points behind local rivals Manchester City, who sit above them in fifth, and just two points ahead of Everton, who trail them in seventh.

    Leicester are enduring a torrid time at the moment, although they still boast players capable of doing damage to any opponent on any given day. Mourinho's men can't take anything for granted as they go in search of their first Premier League win in four.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 