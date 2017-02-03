Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Antonio Conte's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Quotes

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes any suggestions that the Premier League title is already theirs are a way to put pressure on the club.

Meanwhile, Conte also denied reports the club were interested in signing Moussa Dembele from Celtic in January.

The Italian coach addressed the press on the eve of the team’s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League. After their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in midweek, Chelsea extended their lead atop the table to nine points, with the Gunners falling to a shock home loss to Watford.

When asked about Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's claims that "only Chelsea can lose it" at this stage, Conte shrugged the statement off as mind games, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

Conte was also quizzed on reports suggesting the club are interested in landing Dembele.

The Blues were strongly linked with a move for the Frenchman towards the end of the January transfer window, yet Conte dismissed any notion they were looking to land the striker. He did say there was interest in Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, though:

Conte was also asked for his opinion on Blues icon Frank Lampard, who announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

Lampard is the club's all-time record goalscorer, and Conte said the former midfielder is held in high esteem by all at Stamford Bridge. He also encouraged the 38-year-old to take some time to ponder his next career move:

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Italian also revealed Lampard had been training at Chelsea:

There was also a lot of discussion about Saturday's game and the significance of it for each side. Chelsea's stunning run of recent form was triggered by a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in September.

Following that loss, the Blues manager switched to a 3-4-3 system, and they have soared to the top of the table. Conte admitted the memories of that day are still fresh in the mind and have been driving the team forward:

While Conte is always a vibrant presence in the technical area, his opposite number, Arsene Wenger, is serving a touchline ban and will be in the stands for the London derby.

The Chelsea manager said it's important for him to be in close proximity to the field:

Conte also said he wouldn't be reading too much into the Gunners' shock loss to the Hornets, adding Arsenal were unfortunate not to take three points from the contest:

For Chelsea, this is a chance to put the boot in on one of their rivals while they're down. A win would put the Blues 12 points clear of the Gunners and surely end the north Londoners' title charge for another season.

Given what's at stake, expect a bullish atmosphere at Stamford Bridge and for the Chelsea team to respond in kind.

It's remarkable to consider just how far the league leaders have progressed under Conte since the 3-0 surrender at the Emirates Stadium, with 15 wins, one draw and one loss in their last 17 Premier League games. This is another opportunity to showcase how far they have come.