    NBADownload App

    Charles Barkley Comments on Disagreement with LeBron James

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: A close up shot of NBA TNT Analyst, Charles Barkley talking on set before the New York Knicks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 25, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    Days after Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James fired back at him for critical comments, TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley responded to the three-time NBA champion Thursday night. 

    As seen in the following video, courtesy of NBA on TNT, Sir Charles said he didn't take issue with LeBron's response and insisted he wouldn't attack James personally:

    The Basketball Hall of Famer also further defended the comments he made in reference to LeBron:

    Barkley's original criticism of James related to LeBron's call for the Cavaliers to acquire more assets for a championship run.

    With the Cavs in the midst of a difficult stretch, LeBron stressed the importance of adding a playmaker and not getting complacent after winning a title last season, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

    That resulted in Barkley calling James "inappropriate" and "whiny" on TNT's Inside the NBA (h/t Marcus Kwesi O'Mard of NESN.com):

    Inappropriate. Whiny. All of the above. The (Cavaliers), they have given him everything he wanted. They have the highest payroll in NBA history. He wanted J.R. Smith last summer, they paid him. He wanted (Iman) Shumpert last summer. They brought in Kyle Korver. ... He's the best player in the world. Does he want all of the good players? He don't wanna compete? He is an amazing player. They're the defending champs.

    James responded angrily Monday and labeled Barkley a "hater," according to McMenamin:

    I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

    All I've done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.

    The Cavs are a disappointing 5-7 over their past 12 games, but they remain atop the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-15.

    Cleveland is still a heavy favorite to return to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year due to the presence of James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, regardless of whether any additional moves are made.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 