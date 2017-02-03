Super Bowl 51: Over/Under Line, Odds Predictions for Patriots vs. Falcons

Elsa/Getty Images

Super Bowl Weekend is nearly upon us. After 20 weeks of NFL play and one week of media frenzy, we're down to the final game in the 2016-17 season.

Super Bowl LI pairs the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in a potentially epic clash. The Patriots are playing for history in relation to the Lombardi Trophy. A win would give quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick a record fifth Super Bowl title.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are playing for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. While the victory wouldn't quite put quarterback Matt Ryan on par with guys like Brady, it would put him in that exclusive club of league champions.

We're here today to examine the ins and outs of Super Bowl LI. We'll look at the game and the latest odds—courtesy of OddsShark.com—and make our predictions. We will also dig into some of the latest storylines heading into Super Bowl Weekend.

Super Bowl LI

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

When: Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Line: New England (-3)

Over/Under: 58

Prediction: New England 31-27 over Atlanta

Latest Buzz

Brady Still Going Strong

It's rather amazing that after 17 seasons and at 39 years old, Tom Brady is playing as well as he ever has. Despite missing four games to start the season, the Michigan product passed for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 2016.

Pro Football Focus rated him first overall among all quarterbacks for the regular season and playoffs.

There are plenty of reasons for Brady's sustained success, and they are rather simple. He works hard, he takes care of his body and he has never stopped trying to improve and adapt his game.

Some, though, believe the quarterback should call it a career sooner than later—specifically after Sunday's game should the Patriots win it.

"Brady has a chance to retire not only as a champion, but as the undisputed best-ever—at the top of his game, with relatively remarkable health, with oodles of money, with a family life to which he can look forward," Tadd Haislop of the Sporting News recently wrote.

Brady, though, doesn't appear close to even considering retirement.

NFL Network's Willie McGinest asked Brady how long he thought he could continue.

"As long as I'm willing to make the commitment to taking good care of myself," Brady replied. "Hopefully I can keep going. I don't see any end in sight." (See above video for the full exchange.*)

[*Editor's note: Specific NFL.com videos may be automatically replaced by general ones after a period of time.]

We know that the end can come quickly for quarterbacks at the NFL level. We saw it with Brett Favre several years ago, and we saw it in the quick regression of Peyton Manning last season. Until it happens to Brady though, we're likely to see him continue to take the field on Sundays.

Players Not Super Excited About Super Bowl Week

After seven trips to Super Bowl Week, Brady has undoubtedly grown familiar with the process. The same can be said about Falcons pass-rusher Dwight Freeney, who is making his third trip to the title game.

As Freeney recently pointed out, while it's an honor to play in the Super Bowl, wading through the pomp and hype of this week's media can be a pain.

Freeney had the following to say, per Michael Davis Smith of ProFootballTalk.com:

I think the process honestly sucks. Because you’re waiting two weeks. It’s not like a bye week where you get take your mind off of football for just a second, do whatever you want to do. No, it’s like you’re focusing on the game for two weeks straight. You just can’t wait until it gets here, partially just so you can stop talking about it and just do it. I think that’s the agonizing part about this whole entire process. It’s just that wait until the Super Bowl. That’s the pain, the pain is the wait until you get there.

The fact that players are trying to focus on the upcoming game but cannot fully focus because of the media schedule has to be frustrating. While Super Bowl week is great for media types and for the NFL's exposure in general, it isn't the best atmosphere for the players who are playing the game.

Players are constantly talking about treating the Super Bowl like any other game. That's difficult to do when the league itself does not.

Mack Injury Still an Issue

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Pro Bowl center Alex Mack returned to the practice field this week, albeit on a limited basis. Mack suffered a lower leg injury during the NFC title game. While he played through the injury two weeks ago, he missed practice last week.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn admitted that the injury is a legitimate concern while praising Mack's determination.

"I just know his toughness and strength is so great," Quinn told Peter King of theMMQB.com (via NFL.com). "The good thing is I know he's feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game. But yeah, I'm concerned. I'm not panicked, but I'm concerned."

If Mack cannot go or is less than 100 percent, it would be a huge blow to the Falcons offense. Mack, who is rated second among all centers by PFF, has been an anchor for the unit all season long.

In addition to being a physically talented player, Mack is also one of the smartest.

"We joke around with him about being a genius," Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco said, per Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. "He understands the offense and knows football at another level. He's making all of our calls along the line. That takes so much off of Matt"

Since centers aren't always the most heralded of players, Mack's injury might not garner a ton of attention coming into the game, but it should. The Falcons are right to be concerned.