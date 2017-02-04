AFCON 2017 Final: Date, Time, Live Stream for Egypt vs. Cameroon

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will reach its climax in Gabon on Sunday, as Egypt and Cameroon face off to be crowned kings of the continent.

For both teams, it's been a remarkable journey to the final. Egypt were dramatic winners over Burkina Faso in the semi-finals, eventually keeping their nerve to win a penalty shootout 4-3 with the scores tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes. Cameroon, meanwhile, were combative and composed in getting the better of Ghana 2-0.

Now the players representing each nation have the chance to etch their name into history, as Egypt go in search of an eighth title and Cameroon pursue a fifth.

Read on for details of where you can watch the match along with a rundown of both sides ahead of their meeting at the Stade de l'Amitie.

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 7 p.m. (GMT)/2 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Match Preview

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

For Egypt, this has been a tournament of incredible highs. In the group stage, they beat both Uganda and Ghana, while the quarter-final saw them end a 32-year winless run against North African rivals Morocco.

It's been a gargantuan team effort from Hector Cuper's men, but the hero in Egypt's run to the final has undoubtedly been veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary. Not only has he been exceptional between the sticks at this tournament, the 44-year-old has produced some massive moments at crucial times for his team.

None more so than in the semi-final against Burkina Faso, when the Pharaohs progressed via a penalty shootout at the end of a 1-1 draw; El-Hadary saved twice from 12 yards.

Here's a look at just how influential he's been:

However, El-Hadary said afterward he wasn't totally surprised by his semi-final heroics, recounting a stop he made from Didier Drogba against the Ivory Coast in 2006. "I had a feeling that I was going to save the final two penalties," he said, per BBC Sport. "When we went to the shootout, our 2006 title win crossed my mind."

He'll most likely be busy once again against Cameroon, whose progression to this stage of the competition has been a surprise.

Indeed, in the semi-final against a strong Ghana side, they were the big underdogs to progress. However, Hugo Broos' men were diligent in their defensive play and prompted nerves in the opposition. When their chances did come about late on, they were clinical in the taking of them.

Cameroon have surprised plenty at this tournament. ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

What's been even more impressive about the application of this Cameroon squad is the quality options not available to them at this tournament.

As noted by BBC's John Bennett, the throng of Cameroon players who opted not to take part in this competition may be feeling a little regretful as things stand:

It's clear the absence of some illustrious names has cultivated a togetherness among the Indomitable Lions, too.

"I have been a coach for a long time," Broos said after they advanced to the final stage, per Oluwashina Okeleji of BBC Sport. "This is a group of dedicated 23 players. I have 23 friends playing for me."

Per African football journalist Lotfi Wada, the coach himself has done a fine job in setting this team up in a functioning system:

The two teams have met in a final relatively recently, going head to head for the title in 2008. Egypt clinched the crown with a narrow 1-0 win then; here's a reminder of how it panned out:

The Pharaohs will be the favourites to win the title for the eighth time. Not only do they have a goalkeeper in the form of his life, in Mohamed Salah, they have the standout player from both squads; the Roma winger has left defenders in a daze with some of his displays in Gabon, netting twice along the way.

In what promises to be a tight game between two organised teams, the extra guile possessed by players like Salah and Trezeguet in the final third will just be enough to take Egypt home.

Prediction: Egypt 1-0 Cameroon