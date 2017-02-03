Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Arsene Wenger's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed during a press conference that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss Saturday's showdown at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea through injury. The Gunners boss also spoke about failed transfer moves for Blues man N'Golo Kante and AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.

Wenger addressed the media on the eve of the London derby, a match Arsenal must win if they're to stay in contention for the Premier League title. Chelsea are nine points clear at the top of the table after the Gunners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Watford on Tuesday.

In a blow to the visitors, the manager revealed Ramsey will not be fit to feature and that Olivier Giroud is a doubt.

"We lose Ramsey, and Giroud has a test, he should be alright," he told the press. "Maybe [Danny] Welbeck will come back into the group. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain has a test today, but I think he will be alright."

Ramsey is set to miss the Chelsea game. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Although Ramsey hasn't been in the best of form as of late, the injury leaves the Gunners short in midfield. Santi Cazorla is injured, Granit Xhaka is suspended and Mohamed Elneny is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We have good players in there," Wenger suggested despite the dearth of senior figures available. "[Jeff] Reine-Adelaide, [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain can play in there."

What won't help the Gunners is coming up against a Blues team with a formidable midfield, with Kante in particular getting through an incredible amount of work.

Speaking about Saturday's opponents, Wenger noted just how vital Kante is to the Chelsea cause. The manager also revealed he looked into signing the France international on a couple of occasions before he ended up at Stamford Bridge:

Talk of missed chances in the transfer window didn't stop there, either. Per Mattias Karen of ESPN FC, Wenger also spoke of his pursuit of Mbappe and the 18-year-old's reluctance to leave Ligue 1:

The Arsenal manager believes the Blues' position at the top of the table—as well as that of Kante's former club, Leicester City, who are in 16th—has a lot to do with the midfielder.

"I believe Kante has had a huge impact," Wenger noted. "It's no coincidence Chelsea are where they are and Leicester did what they did last season."

Another midfielder discussed at the press conference was former Chelsea star Frank Lampard, who announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

Lampard announced his retirement on Thursday. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As the Blues' all-time top scorer, there were plenty of times when Lampard tormented the north London club. However, Wenger said he has a lot of respect for the former England international and considers him as one of the finest players of his generation:

Looking ahead to Saturday's match, the Arsenal boss discussed where his team will need to improve on their midweek display if they're to upset Chelsea:

Given the manner of the loss to Watford and the problems in the middle of the park, it will take something special from Arsenal if they are to bounce back here. Chelsea, after all, have taken 46 points from the past possible 51 in the Premier League and will feel another big stride can be taken toward the title here.

Arsenal have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2011 or even scored a goal there since 2013. Those making the trip across the capital on Saturday will want to see those poor records improved and for the Gunners to give themselves, and the rest of the chasing pack, a lifeline in pursuit of top spot.