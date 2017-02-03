UFC Fight Night 104: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions
Guess who's back, back again? No, it's not Eminem. "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung is back!
The former featherweight title contender returns from his mandatory military service to headline the UFC's Super Bowl show. He jumps right back into the thick of the division with a matchup against Dennis Bermudez.
The six-fight main card also features two important strawweight tilts. In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso looks to take the next step up the ladder and go from prospect to contender against Felice Herrig. However, in spite of it's card placement, there is a bigger 115-pound fight on the docket.
Angela Hill, the former Invicta FC champion, returns to the UFC to take on Jessica Andrade in what should be a title eliminator, sending the winner into a bout against Joanna Jedrzejczyk later this year.
What does the B/R staff think of these fights and the remainder of the main card?
Craig Amos, Scott Harris, Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter join you once again for a complete rundown of the main card and offer their predictions. Let's hit it!
Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill
Steven Rondina
I don't know that there's anyone in the division short of the champion herself that can stop the strawweight version of Jessica Andrade. Angela Hill is good, but unless she can score a flash knockout, the Brazilian should have this one without too much trouble.
Andrade, unanimous decision
Craig Amos
Hill has reeled off four in a row since departing the UFC for Invicta, but her return bout will be a far greater challenge than any she met outside the sport's premier promotion. Andrade has crushed two talented fighters since leaving the bantamweight division and looks poised to make a run at the title.
Andrade, submission, Rd. 2
Scott Harris
This is one of those fights where you don't want to see a loser. This will be high-volume on the feet, and Andrade shines here with her aggression and volume. But you know what? Sound the upset alarms. Hill gets better with every fight. Her precision muay thai will play well against Andrade (and her deficient ground game will be concealed).
Hill, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
I'm flabbergasted that this fight is playing second billing to Alexa Grasso's next UFC bout. I understand they are trying to build a star, but the winner of this fight will be next in line for the championship.
Hill grew leaps and bounds outside of the UFC, but Andrade is a terrible matchup for her right now. On the feet, Hill can hang. Quick, accurate strikes give Hill a good chance on the feet. It just won't be enough. Andrade, at strawweight, is a legitimate threat to Jedrzejczyk's title reign. Big power with an excellent ground game.
Andrade outgrapples Hill and pummels her on the ground. The referee will be forced to stop the fight due to accumulation. Perhaps it'll be a submission instead, but I'll take the TKO.
Andrade, TKO, Rd. 2
Anthony Hamilton vs. Marcel Fortuna
Steven Rondina
Anthony Hamilton isn't a world beater, but he has beaten UFC-caliber fighters. Marcel Fortuna, despite being 8-1, has not. That's enough for me to take Freight Train, but I wouldn't be at all surprised if this goes sideways.
Hamilton, TKO, Rd. 1
Craig Amos
As Steven said, Hamilton isn't anything to write home about, but Fortuna is relatively untested. Maybe this is a flawed way of looking at the matchup, but I've seen Hamilton's weaknesses exposed often enough to believe they can be exploited by the newcomer.
Fortuna, submission, Rd. 2
Scott Harris
Hamilton's a solid wrestle-boxer with an efficient approach to violence. He should pound out a debuting fighter in Fortuna without much trouble.
Hamilton, KO, Rd. 2
Nathan McCarter
I'm taking Hamilton, too. Fortuna may be on a winning streak, but this is a significant step up, and he has a loss to Jesse Taylor. That threw cold water on any chance of me picking Fortuna. Hamilton has a decent wrestling base and has a decent size advantage. As long as he doesn't get clocked early, the fight should be his.
Hamilton, unanimous decision
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Steven Rondina
OSP has had a fair bit of success over the last decade fighting fringe top-10 names in Strikeforce and the UFC. Oezdemir has had a fair bit of success fighting random jobbers in Europe. This one's pretty cut and dry.
Saint Preux, submission, Rd. 2
Craig Amos
I put this one much closer than the odds suggest, but I am going with Saint Preux, the heavy favorite. Despite coming off a pair of losses his history of beating mid-tier fighters is extensive, and I just don't know that Oezdemir is anything more than that at this point in time.
Saint Preux, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
Oezdemir has worked hard in Bellator and elsewhere for this opportunity, and he's got the well-rounded game to compete at this level. I want to pick him, but I'm going to chicken out. OSP, after two losses, has his back against the wall and will out-monster the newcomer.
Saint Preux, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
There's not much else for me to add here. OSP has a decided edge and should take the win. It's going to be more of a mental battle for OSP to overcome than physical. He does it. In style.
Saint Preux, TKO, Rd. 1
Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick
Steven Rondina
Trujillo's only avenue to victory is an early knockout. I don't think he gets it, which results in Vick getting a relatively boring, but clean-cut, decision win.
Vick, unanimous decision
Craig Amos
I'm on board with you, Steven. Until you clarify that you don't expect Trujillo to actually score the early knockout. Granted, sometimes the aggression works; other times not so much. But I see Trujillo landing on Vick, and I see him turning out the lights.
Trujillo, knockout, Rd. 1
Scott Harris
Trujillo tends to overwhelm opponents with sheer force and force of will. Give him another belt notch against Vick, a huge fighter for his division but someone who may have difficulty dealing with Trujillo's power, be it in punches or takedowns.
Trujillo, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
I'm with Steven's analysis, but I'm taking Trujillo. He'll get the early KO. Vick is rangy, but he isn't particularly good at establishing that range. Trujillo bullies his way inside to pelt him with vicious shots.
Trujillo, TKO, Rd. 1
Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig
Steven Rondina
This is a fight that Grasso is supposed to win, but I'm not really sold on her doing so. Herrig isn't an elite strawweight at this point, but she has the right skills to stifle Grasso's momentum, keep her uncomfortable and take an ugly one on the score cards.
Herrig, unanimous decision
Craig Amos
Herrig is a decent gatekeeper in the strawweight division, so this one pretty much comes down to whether or not you believe Grasso is ready to catch up to her expectations. Her ability to score points on the feet will be the ultimate difference on the scorecards after a trio of hard-fought rounds.
Grasso, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
Herrig is essentially a grinder and doesn't have the physicality to handle Grasso. Grasso is an exciting up-and-comer in this division, and she'll mark Herrig up on the feet.
Grasso, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
Steven, buddy, no. Herrig is a little better than being a "warm body" for Grasso, but she is not at all prepared for what is to come. Grasso has exceptional boxing with good power. Add in a solid ground game and we have a well-rounded fighter who is better than Herrig everywhere. Herrig surprised me with a quick finish of Kailin Curran, but Grasso isn't Curran.
Grasso styles all over Herrig. The question here is will it be a decision or a finish? I'll take the latter. Grasso makes a statement on Saturday.
Grasso, submission, Rd. 2
Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung
Steven Rondina
Even if this was 2013's Jung, I wouldn't be bullish on his chances against a killer like Bermudez. But the 2017 model? Coming off a three-year layoff? And multiple surgeries? Yeah...not really feeling him here.
Bermudez, submission, Rd. 4
Craig Amos
Bermudez offers Jung both a challenge and an opportunity. The latter is the pace that he'll set, which troubles most foes but is downright murderous for a guy coming back to action after such a long break. The opportunity is that he leaves openings, and the non-zombie version of Jung will be able to exploit those. There's obviously a lot that can go wrong for the fan-favorite come home, but sometimes stories have surprises, and I'm feeling this one.
Jung, submission, Rd. 3
Scott Harris
Anyone who says they know how the zombie is going to look after nearly four years away is kidding themselves and/or you. I think the rust may reveal itself most noticeably in the face of Bermudez's aggressive takedown attempts, but there will be memorable standing exchanges, too.
Bermudez, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
Let's split this party, eh? It would be a tough matchup for Jung whether he was coming off a layoff or not, but Bermudez's penchant to stand and trade puts me a bit more with The Korean Zombie. It'll take him a round to get going, but a wild exchange in the second leads to a Jung KO.
Jung, TKO, Rd. 2
