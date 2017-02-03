UFC Fight Night 104: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

1 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Guess who's back, back again? No, it's not Eminem. "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung is back!

The former featherweight title contender returns from his mandatory military service to headline the UFC's Super Bowl show. He jumps right back into the thick of the division with a matchup against Dennis Bermudez.

The six-fight main card also features two important strawweight tilts. In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso looks to take the next step up the ladder and go from prospect to contender against Felice Herrig. However, in spite of it's card placement, there is a bigger 115-pound fight on the docket.

Angela Hill, the former Invicta FC champion, returns to the UFC to take on Jessica Andrade in what should be a title eliminator, sending the winner into a bout against Joanna Jedrzejczyk later this year.

What does the B/R staff think of these fights and the remainder of the main card?

Craig Amos, Scott Harris, Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter join you once again for a complete rundown of the main card and offer their predictions. Let's hit it!