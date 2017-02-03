Davis Cup Tennis 2017: Friday Scores and Results, Updated Round 1 Schedule

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson helped Australia get off to the perfect start in their Davis Cup showdown with the Czech Republic on Friday, each winning their first singles rubber to take a 2-0 lead in the tie.

As the World Group of the tournament got underway, Thompson set a blistering tempo for his team on home soil, beating Jiri Vesely in straight sets. It was an example Kyrgios followed, as the world No. 15 coasted past Jan Satral to put Australia in complete control.

Later in the day, holders Argentina get the defence of their crown under way against Italy, while Great Britain face Canada. World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will also be in action for Serbia, who play Russia in Round 1.

Here are the results so far from the opening exchanges in this year’s Davis Cup, the games to come and a closer look at how things have panned out.

Davis Cup 2017: World Group, Friday Results and Schedule Australia 2-0 Czech Republic Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt. Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt. Jan Satral (CZE) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 Japan 0-2 France Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt. Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 Gilles Simon (FRA) bt. Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 Argentina vs. Italy Guido Pella (ARG) vs. Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) Carlos Berlocq (ARG) vs. Fabio Fognini (ITA) Germany vs. Belgium Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) vs. Steve Darcis (BEL) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Arthur De Greef (BEL) United States vs. Switzelrand Jack Sock (USA) vs. Marco Chiudinelli (SUI) John Isner (USA) vs. Henri Laaksonen (SUI) Canada vs. Great Britain Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs. Dan Evans (GBR) Vasek Pospisil (CAN) vs. Kyle Edmund (GBR) Serbia vs. Russia Viktor Troicki (SRB) vs. Karen Khachanov (RUS) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Croatia vs. Spain Franco Skugor (CRO) vs. Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP) Ante Pavic (CRO) vs. Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP) DavisCup.com

Friday Recap

It was up to the Australian duo of Kyrgios and Thompson to raise the curtain on what promises to be another fascinating year of Davis Cup action. Neither disappointed the home fans in Kooyong, Melbourne.

Thompson was up first for Australia. He was making his competition debut and was a slight underdog against Vesely. The man in green and gold didn’t play like one, though, as he was far too good for the Czech over the course of three straightforward sets.

Here’s the moment he clinched the win, per the TennisAustralia Twitter feed:

The victory gave the hosts a tremendous foothold in the match, especially with the dynamic Kyrgios to come. From the off it was clear he was striking the ball well, and after 97 minutes the Australia talisman had given his side a 2-0 overall advantage.

Afterwards, Kyrgios took to social media to praise the temperament of his team-mate in his first-ever Davis Cup appearance:

Elsewhere, France also took a big step towards qualification for the next stage, as their pairing of Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet had too much for their Japanese opponents in Tokyo.

As had been the case earlier in the day, there seemed to be a clear chasm in quality between the players on show. Gasquet was imperious to steamroll Taro Daniel in just over two hours, while Simon eventually shook off Yoshihito Nishioka, who dug in in a tight third stanza.

