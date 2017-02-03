Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann, Wayne Rooney, Latest Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is poised to overhaul his squad in order to land Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann this summer and could sell "Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and perhaps Marouane Fellaini."

That's according to The Independent's Tim Rich, who reported the Red Devils trio could be sold so the club can afford to trigger Griezmann's €100 million (£85 million) release clause and hand him wages on par with Paul Pogba.

Rooney recently became United's all-time top goalscorer with his 250th strike for the club. OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Rooney's sale alone would help in freeing up a large portion of the burden Griezmann's arrival would place on the club's wage bill, while any money garnered from Martial and Fellaini's potential sales would ease the cash flow.

While some may see the departure of United's current stars as a blow for the club, Bleacher Report's Tim Collins hyped the possibility of a new group of world-beaters—including Griezmann—emerging at Old Trafford:

It's said Griezmann would earn as much as his France compatriot Pogba—already on a salary of more than £15 million per year—while Memphis Depay's recent move to Lyon has also freed up the No. 7 jersey in time for his arrival.

Rooney has been demoted largely to the bench since Mourinho arrived at the Theatre of Dreams last summer, allowing the likes of Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford to have more of an impact in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose existing contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer, has netted 14 of United's 33 Premier League goals this term, equal to 42 percent of the team's haul—only Sunderland star Jermain Defoe has contributed a higher percentage.

But even with the Swede among their ranks, Martial's fall from prominence and Rooney's withering impact has meant United's goal count has suffered, and the Telegraph's James Ducker outlined the need for an immediate solution:

Griezmann has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances for Los Rojiblancos this season and has continued to thrive in a supporting striker role, although it's uncertain if he'd arrive at United as a replacement for or complement to Ibrahimovic.

What's more, while the prospect of the forward teaming up with France team-mate and friend Pogba may be enticing, Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse highlighted a potential stumbling block for Mourinho:

It would speak volumes of Mourinho's intention to create a new dynasty at Old Trafford if he were to cut ties with 13-year servant Rooney, while Martial and Fellaini would likely be counted as more expendable departures.

Griezmann may not be the only forward arriving, however, after ESPN FC's Mark Ogdenreported Mourinho wants more than one attacker at the end of his first season with United, teasing big things to come at Old Trafford this summer.