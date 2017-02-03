Jahlil Okafor Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding 76ers Center

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Just under three weeks remain until the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline, so the Philadelphia 76ers are running out of time to deal big man Jahlil Okafor before he's committed to the team for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

Continue for updates.

76ers, Bulls Reportedly Discussing Okafor Trade

Friday, Feb. 3

CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill reported Thursday the Chicago Bulls are in talks with the 76ers about a potential Okafor trade. Goodwill clarified that any deal is far from imminent but a line of communication between the two teams remains open.

In another era, Okafor would be a franchise cornerstone for Philadelphia. He's averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 23.0 minutes a night and only turned 21 in December.

Okafor's inability to defend the paint makes him a major liability in today's NBA, though. The Sixers are allowing 6.7 more points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor, according to NBA.com.

Especially with Joel Embiid's emergence, it's looking increasingly like Okafor has little to no future in Philadelphia. He has two more years remaining on his rookie deal before the possibility of him hitting restricted free agency, though, so the Sixers still have plenty of leverage in any trade.

Because of that leverage, it's doubtful the Bulls have the pieces to acquire Okafor. Philadelphia wouldn't want to take on one of Chicago's expensive veterans such as Taj Gibson, Rajon Rondo or Robin Lopez, and the team has few young stars who could offer fair value for Okafor.

Bobby Portis has taken a slight step backward in his second season, but trading him would be short-sighted. Aside from Portis, Cristiano Felicio, Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine would be the likeliest candidates to move.

Since he still has time to mull any offers, Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo may be hesitant about flipping Okafor—the No. 3 pick in 2015—for 50 cents on the dollar.