Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Lady Gaga Odds, Info for Patriots vs. Falcons

Mystery surrounds Lady Gaga's halftime performance.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons took the stage to field questions ahead of Super Bowl 51, hogging the spotlight. The international pop icon did the same, though she fell behind the players themselves in terms of hype.

That will change at halftime.

Tasked with leaping over the bar set by Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry, Lady Gaga sounds ready to do whatever it takes to put on one of the best performances in Super Bowl history.

Date Location Time TV Point Spread Over/Under Prediction Feb. 5 NRG Stadium, Houston 6:30 p.m. ET Fox NE -3 58.5 Patriots Odds via OddsShark

OddsShark's Justin Hartling revealed Las Vegas has plenty of lines for bettors who want to get involved with the halftime show and perhaps make a buck or two.

Knowing Lady Gaga's penchant for outrageous costumes and stunts, the odds abound. Bettors can bank on her hair color, with blond (-300) the favorite. They can bank on whether she exposes her midriff ("yes" being -150) and bet on any number of possible items she wears, from wings (+500), tail (+1600) to even absolutely nothing (+10000).

The over/under for how many outfits Lady Gaga actually wears sits at two (-120). Bettors can also wager on artists she covers, a list featuring names such as Prince (+250) and George Michael (+500). Ditto for who performs alongside her, including Kendrick Lamar (+330) and Beyonce (+330).

Lady Gaga herself isn't much help in these pursuits.

For instance, one of the hottest questions around her performance is whether she'll say something about President Donald Trump. Las Vegas even has a bet as to whether she will, with "yes" actually the favorite at -140.

She remained mum on the topic during a press conference, according to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer:

The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country. It’s one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will uphold those philosophies.

People who work in the music industry, though, tend to have different expectations about Lady Gaga's willingness to speak out.

“It’s more Beyonce’s style to make that subtle kind of statement,” says Billboard editor Jem Aswad, according to USA Today's Maeve McDermott. “Having seen Gaga several times, she is not shy, she says what’s on her mind.”

Another major topic pertains to her doing the performance from the roof of NRG Stadium, a rumbling that has made the rounds for months. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles actually asked about this, but as with the subject of Trump, Gaga remained tightlipped.

“You know, I don’t want to give that away,” Gaga said, according to Schrotenboer. “I want to keep as much of the show a surprise as possible. But I will say it is a tremendously athletic show.”

Thanks to Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson, Las Vegas also features a yearly set of odds concerning a wardrobe malfunction. Luckily for Lady Gaga, "yes" (+500) is the long shot, with oddsmakers apparently trusting her to keep everything in order. "No" stands at -1000.

Lady Gaga touched on this during interviews, according to CBSSports.com's John Breech:

Those interviewing Lady Gaga, as they should, really left no stone unturned. The subject of who will join her on stage also came up—with a predictable bit of silence from the pop star (it was almost like watching a Bill Belichick press conference).

Alas, many have speculated over Lady Gaga's Thursday Instagram post, which features a bee—what many are taking as a hint at an appearance from Beyonce:

Regardless of who joins her on stage—if anyone—it sounds like Lady Gaga has an epic performance ready for fans. Living up to the hype of past legendary shows put on by Prince, Michael Jackson and others isn't easy, yet one gets the feeling she has a better chance than most to rank among the best.

Bettors, should they play the odds right, can emerge big winners before heading into the second half and seeing their biggest bets conclude.

A little historic entertainment along the way doesn't hurt.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.