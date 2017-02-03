Super Bowl 2017: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is always a little bittersweet. Sure, the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons is as good a matchup as we've seen in a while, but the Super Bowl also marks the end of the playoffs and end of the season as we know it.

With that said, make sure you don't miss out on your last chance of competitive football until next fall. Technology has improved so quickly over the past few years that you don't even have to go that boring Super Bowl party, at which everyone talks over the commentary, because you didn't have a better place to watch the game.

With Fox covering the game this year, there is the option of streaming the action live via Fox Sports Go from your tablet, laptop or phone in case you need to get away from those casual football fans who are only watching the Super Bowl for the commercials.

You don't need that type of negativity in your life.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know heading into the big game on Sunday.

Super Bowl LI Viewing Information

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Odds and More

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Football fans wait all season for the Super Bowl, so it's only fair that both teams give followers what they want: a thriller of a game powered by two dynamic offenses. And Sunday's matchup has what it takes to be the one of the highest-scoring fixtures in Super Bowl history.

OddsShark reports the Patriots as three-point favorites, with a predicted combined score of 50.4.

The Falcons have scored at least 33 points in their last six games and topped the 40-point threshold in three of those games. The Patriots, while not as prolific, were able to light up the scoreboard during the playoffs, putting up 34 points against the Houston Texans and 36 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And when you consider that the Patriots are without the services of Rob Gronkowski, those numbers are borderline ludicrous.

Speaking of ludicrous, have you ever heard of Super Bowl prop bets?

From the length of the national anthem to the color of Gatorade showers and everything in between, there's plenty to watch for in this year's Super Bowl outside of the game.

As for the football game that is going to be played, it's anyone's guess who will win. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are looking for their fifth Super Bowl victory together, while the Falcons are looking for their first ring after a remarkable regular season.

Whether you're just looking to watch an exciting game or have money on the line, there's no doubt Super Bowl LI will be a game you'll never forget, for better or worse.