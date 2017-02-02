Michael Floyd: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Patriots WR's Future

Marc Serota/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he said Thursday he wants to remain with his current team, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

"I hope to be back in Foxborough," Floyd said, per Reiss. "I love it here. I hope that I can make that happen, for sure."

Floyd pointed to his experience with the offense as a launching point into next season if he does return to the Patriots, per Reiss: "Obviously, I came into this team late, but I learned the offense, and that's something you want to keep doing and become even more productive for next year. That's what I'm really looking forward to, getting better with the offense here and just moving forward."

He came into the New England offense late because he was with the Arizona Cardinals until Dec. 14, when they released him following a DUI arrest, as Reiss noted in a separate article. TMZ Sports shared video of Floyd's arrest that revealed he was asleep at the wheel at a traffic signal.

Despite the arrest, the Patriots claimed him off waivers Dec. 15.

Reiss pointed out New England's offensive coaching staff has praised Floyd's work ethic in the lead-up to Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, even though he was inactive for the team's AFC Championship Game victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Floyd appeared in just two regular-season games for the Patriots and had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He played in New England's win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round and tallied one catch for nine yards.

While the likes of Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan overshadow him on the Patriots depth chart, the 27-year-old was a proven weapon during his time with the Cardinals and even topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2013:

Michael Floyd's Career Stats Season Team Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2012 Arizona Cardinals 45 562 2 2013 Arizona Cardinals 65 1,041 5 2014 Arizona Cardinals 47 841 6 2015 Arizona Cardinals 52 849 6 2016 Arizona Cardinals/New England Patriots 37 488 5 Source: ESPN.com

If he does re-sign with the Patriots and returns to that form with some experience in the system under his belt, the New England offense that was third in the league in points in the 2016 season would be even more dangerous in 2017.