Danilo Gallinari to Miss Multiple Games After Suffering Glute Injury

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a glute injury in Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards and will now miss a couple of games, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

The 29-year-old had been out about a month because of a different glute injury before returning for the last two games, but he apparently has developed a new issue.

This is yet another setback for the injury-plagued Gallinari. He suffered a groin injury last season and tore his ACL during the 2012-13 campaign. He missed the entire 2013-14 season and dealt with ankle issues in 2015-16.

The 2008 first-round pick played in just 63 games last season, 53 games in 2015-16, 59 games in 2014-15 and 43 games in 2011-12.

When healthy, he is a dangerous perimeter threat who scored a career-high 19.5 points per game in 2015-16 behind 36.4 percent shooting from three-point range. While he has struggled this season with just 13.4 PPG on 25.8 percent shooting beyond the arc, he is capable of more.

Gallinari is a matchup problem at 6'10" because of his ability to shoot the three or score in the lane.

Wesley Johnson can return to the starting lineup if Gallinari is forced to miss significant time. The Clippers also have Sam Dekker for depth purposes.

Los Angeles has the pieces to remain afloat, but Gallinari provides it with a critical answer at small forward. It could use him back and healthy before the stretch run in the daunting Western Conference.