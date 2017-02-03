Super Bowl Odds 2017: Prop Bets List for National Anthem, Patriots vs. Falcons

Al Bello/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

As country star Luke Bryan sings the American national anthem in front of millions of people around the world before Super Bowl LI on Sunday, many folks will be keeping an eye on their watches.

That's because people can bet on how long it will take Bryan to finish the anthem, one of hundreds of props available to bettors.

These bets range from the anthem time to the Super Bowl MVP to what color liquid will be poured on the winning head coach after the game.

Below, you'll find a full list of the national anthem props, via OddsShark, and some predictions.

Then, we'll pick out five game props from OddsShark to be most confident about if you're feeling lucky and one interesting "exotic" prop for a total of 10.

Of course, if you're feeling enterprising, you can take a look at every single Super Bowl LI prop by clicking the previous link.

National Anthem Props

1. How Long Will It Take Bryan to Sing the National Anthem?

Time Odds Over 2:09 -120 Under 2:09 -120

Going to the videotape, it looks like Bryan more often than not goes over the 2:09 mark set here. In his last public national anthem performance, Bryan clocked in at 2:27 in August 2016 at U.S. Bank Stadium. He also sang the anthem in 2:12 at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and in 2:13 at FarmBorough Festival in 2015.

All these times pass the 2:09 mark, so bet the over on this prop.

2. Will Bryan Forget or Omit a Word from the National Anthem?

Option Odds Yes +400 No -700

This prop might be in reference to Christina Aguilera flubbing the lyrics before Super Bowl XLV or perhaps Bryan reading off his hand when he sang the anthem before the 2012 MLB All-Star Game.

Given the criticism Bryan received and his solid performances in recent years, it's likely he has the lyrics memorized quite well. Take no at -700.

3. Will Bryan Be Wearing a Hat Before Singing the National Anthem?

Option Odds Yes +150 No -200

Bryan was seen wearing a hat before his Madison Square Garden performance but not in any of the others listed above. The bet here is that he isn't seen wearing a hat beforehand, although it is based on a small sample size.

4. What Will Bryan Be Wearing When He Sings the National Anthem?

Option Odds Blue jeans -250 Any other pants or shorts +170

Bryan sings about blue jeans in "Drunk on You" and is seen wearing jeans in pretty much every performance found on YouTube, so blue jeans seem like the safe bet for Sunday.

5 Game Props

1. First Touchdown Scorer (Top Five Options)

Player Odds Julio Jones +750 Devonta Freeman +800 Julian Edelman +800 LeGarrette Blount +800 Tevin Coleman +1200

2. First Touchdown Scorer: New England Patriots (Top Five Options)

Player Odds Julian Edelman +450 LeGarrette Blount + 450 Dion Lewis +600 Chris Hogan + 600 Martellus Bennett +650

3. Super Bowl MVP (Top Five Options)

Player Odds Tom Brady +160 Matt Ryan + 275 Julio Jones +750 Julian Edelman + 1200 LeGarrette Blount +2000

These three props go together, as the guess here is that Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount is the star of the Super Bowl with a big performance.

Blount, who rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, can kill two birds with one stone for the Patriots.

First, he can help the Pats control the time of possession on offense with effective runs, which will keep the high-powered Atlanta Falcons offense, which scored a league-high 540 points this season, on the sideline.

Second, he can open things up for quarterback Tom Brady in the pass game. If the Falcons have to respect the run, then Brady should have little trouble finding his receivers in winnable one-on-one matchups downfield.

Expect Blount to have a big game en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

4. Alternate Spread

Team and Spread Odds Patriots -14.5 +400 Patriots -13.5 + 350 Patriots -10.5 +275 Patriots -7.5 + 200 Patriots -6.5 +160

5. Total Team Points: New England Patriots

Score Odds Over 30.5 -140 Under 30.5 +110

Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com wrote his Super Bowl LI preview article on Thursday, and he went against the grain by picking a 34-17 Patriots win. Most other folks are calling a close contest.

He makes a great case for a blowout, with this passage below standing out:

The problem with blitzing Brady is that he's Tom Brady. Nobody in the league is better than him against the blitz. When defenses blitzed him this year, Brady went 61-of-99 for 838 yards with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, taking just two sacks in the process. His 125.7 passer rating and 90.4 QBR both ranked No. 1 overall. Over the past three years, Brady has posted a league-best 92.2 QBR and 113.6 passer rating against blitzes while taking sacks just 2.7 percent of the time, all the best in the league by a comfortable margin.

The Falcons face a two-tiered problem on Sunday: (1) They're not a good run-stopping unit, leading to Blount potentially having a big game, and (2) if they choose to blitz Brady often, it could lead to big plays with less coverage downfield since the four-time Super Bowl winner has morphed into a master against the pass rush.

Given those two concerns, the above props look enticing, especially the "alternative spread" prop, which offered a very good return on investment.

1 Exotic Prop

1. If the Patriots Win, Will Brady, Bill Belichick or Robert Kraft Be Seen Shaking Roger Goodell's Hand on TV?

Option Odds Yes -150 No +110

Although there's a chance that the Patriots owner, head coach and quarterback will stiff the NFL commissioner if he offers his hand, it's hard to imagine them showing poor sportsmanship while basking in the euphoria of their fifth Super Bowl win this century.

That being said, Fox may not even capture a handshake. It doesn't appear to have taken place after Super Bowl XLIX, in part because the Lombardi Trophy handoff perhaps makes it too awkward to shake hands without dropping it.

Take no on this one, if only for the possibility that no handshake takes place or is shown on television.