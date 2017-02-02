    NFLDownload App

    Lions' Ford Field Renovations: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

    DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: Detroit Lions fans gather outside of Ford Field prior to an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans on September 18, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
    Dave Reginek/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    The Detroit Lions are striving to improve the Ford Field experience for their fans in 2017 and beyond.

    Team president Rod Wood sent a letter to season-ticket holders Thursday announcing a $100 million investment in the game-day atmosphere at the stadium, per Nate Atkins of MLive.

    "The additions will include video boards, a sound system, tweaks to specific areas in the field and the introduction of four new uniform combinations," Atkins wrote.

    This comes after the team issued a statement on its official website Wednesday revealing a new logo and announcing it will unveil its new uniforms April 13.

    The Lions shared a look at the updated logo, which no longer has any black in it, on their Twitter account:

    "We made it a priority to emphasize our classic color combination of Honolulu blue and silver," the team's statement read.

    Atkins pointed out the Lions previously announced they would install new wireless internet in Ford Field as part of the extensive renovations. According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, the Lions have also added cheerleaders as well as LED lighting to the Ford Field roof since Wood took over as team president in 2015.

    Rogers added, "The current video boards, at 27 feet by 96 feet, are considered small and outdated, given larger, high-definition boards that have been installed by a number of teams across the league."

    While the improvements will aim to bolster the live experience for fans, the team will settle for replicating its performance at Ford Field. Detroit made the playoffs this past season largely because of its 6-2 home record, which counterbalanced its 3-5 mark on the road.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 