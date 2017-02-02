Lions' Ford Field Renovations: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are striving to improve the Ford Field experience for their fans in 2017 and beyond.

Team president Rod Wood sent a letter to season-ticket holders Thursday announcing a $100 million investment in the game-day atmosphere at the stadium, per Nate Atkins of MLive.

"The additions will include video boards, a sound system, tweaks to specific areas in the field and the introduction of four new uniform combinations," Atkins wrote.

This comes after the team issued a statement on its official website Wednesday revealing a new logo and announcing it will unveil its new uniforms April 13.

The Lions shared a look at the updated logo, which no longer has any black in it, on their Twitter account:

"We made it a priority to emphasize our classic color combination of Honolulu blue and silver," the team's statement read.

Atkins pointed out the Lions previously announced they would install new wireless internet in Ford Field as part of the extensive renovations. According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, the Lions have also added cheerleaders as well as LED lighting to the Ford Field roof since Wood took over as team president in 2015.

Rogers added, "The current video boards, at 27 feet by 96 feet, are considered small and outdated, given larger, high-definition boards that have been installed by a number of teams across the league."

While the improvements will aim to bolster the live experience for fans, the team will settle for replicating its performance at Ford Field. Detroit made the playoffs this past season largely because of its 6-2 home record, which counterbalanced its 3-5 mark on the road.