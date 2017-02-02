Sergio Romo: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Free-Agent Pitcher

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent reliever Sergio Romo has spent the first nine years of his major league career with the San Francisco Giants. However, it looks like his time in the Bay Area is coming to end.

Two Teams In On Romo

Thursday, Feb. 2

On Thursday, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that Romo is deciding on whether he'll sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers or a currently unidentified team.

The 33-year-old's role within the Giants bullpen has varied over the years.

Upon his arrival to the majors, Romo was the setup man for Brian Wilson and then Santiago Casilla on two World Series-winning teams in 2010 and 2012.

He was the one to end the 2012 World Series against the Detroit Tigers, striking out Miguel Cabrera in the bottom of the 10th inning to preserve a 4-3 win and complete the sweep:

After a difficult second season in 2009 in which he posted a 3.97 ERA in 34 innings, Romo developed into one of the better relievers in the league by allowing just 35 runs in 165.1 innings from 2010 to 2012.

When Casilla began to struggle, Romo was called in to act as closer and had the job to himself in 2013. He racked up 38 saves that year with a 2.54 ERA and earned his first and only All-Star appearance.

Struggles the following year saw him split time at closer with Casilla, although the Giants were able to win a third World Series title in five years.

He later returned to his former setup role in 2015, where he's remained through last season.

With a 2.58 ERA over those nine seasons, Romo's arm has understandably drawn the interest of teams that are looking for bullpen help.

This isn't a pitcher who will overpower a batter, as his fastball averages around 88 mph, per FanGraphs. But a solid slider that is almost 11 mph slower allows him to live on the corners and fool his fare share of batters.

While it's unclear which team is competing with the Dodgers to get Romo's signature, it is certain he won't be Los Angeles' closer.

The Dodgers were able to re-sign closer Kenley Jansen in December to a five-year, $80 million deal, via Spotrac. Jansen is coming off a career year in which he recorded 47 saves with a 1.83 ERA.

If Romo does make his way to the Giants' longtime rival, he'll likely be the setup man to add some depth to a bullpen that relied heavily on Jansen and 36-year-old Joe Blanton.