    NBADownload App

    NBA 3-Point Contest 2017: Complete Participant List, Comments and Reaction

    TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 13: Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors attempts a shot during the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest as part of the 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 13, 2016 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Charlie Lindsay/NBAE via Getty Images)
    NBA Photos/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will return to defend his crown at the NBA's Three-Point Contest.

    On Thursday, Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com shared the full list of contenders who will challenge the defending champion during All-Star Weekend as well as their three-point totals for the 2016-17 season:

    2017 3-Point Contest Competitors
    Player3-Pointers3-Point Percentage
    Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets170 of 44038.6%
    Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers102 of 25839.5%
    Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors162 of 37942.7%
    Wesley Matthews, Dallas Mavericks129 of 33938.1%
    C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers127 of 30042.3%
    Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors149 of 37040.3%
    Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets135 of 33640.2%
    Nick Young, Los Angeles Lakers128 of 30242.4%
    ESPN.com

    The contest will take place Feb. 18 as part of All-Star Saturday in New Orleans. The NBA passed along a look at the field:

    The list is almost as notable for who isn't on it. Two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry is not in the field despite leading the league with 4.1 made threes per game. The Warriors guard, whose name is synonymous with the three-pointer, beat Thompson in the 2015 contest.

    Elsewhere, Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter won't be present even with a league-leading 46.2 percent mark from downtown. Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick is fourth in the league at 43.6 percent but isn't on the list, either.

    Thompson is the main attraction in the field, especially after he tied Curry's final-round record with 27 points in last year's Three-Point Contest. NBA.com noted Thompson's inclusion means this will be the fifth consecutive season in which a Warriors player has participated in the event (Curry from 2013 to 2016 and Thompson from 2015 to 2017).

    It won't just be the Thompson show, though.

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving will look to dethrone the Warriors guard in a different fashion after hitting the winning three in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Irving, who participated in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 contests, took home the title in 2013 in Houston.

    He is Thompson's primary challenger from a championship pedigree, considering there is no three-point crown between Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Wesley Matthews, Nick Young, C.J. McCollum and Eric Gordon.

    There will be plenty of talent on display, though. Walker and Lowry will join Irving and Thompson in the All-Star Game, which means the defending champion will have his work cut out for him as he looks to state his case as the league's best three-point shooter.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 