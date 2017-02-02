Waste Management Phoenix Open 2017: Thursday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Tyler Conway Featured Columnist IV

If Jordan Spieth wants to build on his successful January at the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, he'll have his work cut out over the next three rounds.

Spieth, the headliner of this week's PGA Tour event in Phoenix, sits six shots behind Matt Kuchar, who sat atop the leaderboard with a seven-under 64 when play was suspended because of darkness:

Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele, who both posted six-under 65s, are one stroke behind.

Kuchar's round included five birdies and an eagle on the par-three 13th hole. He went bogey-free for the round, thanks in large part to well-placed drives and strong iron play.

The 38-year-old, who had not played competitively since December's Hero World Challenge, birdied each of his first two holes—highlighted by a long putt on No. 2:

He then played the back nine at five under after carding eight straight pars following that putt.

"I wanted to be aggressive," Kuchar said, per of Golf Digest. "I knew this was going to be an easy one to leave short. There was a bunker behind the green, not too far past this pin. A little nervous about that, but I tried to remind myself to just be aggressive, get it up the hill, but it came off beautifully."

Matsuyama, the event's defending champion, went six under in the morning on the back of a half-dozen birdies. The world No. 5 played a bogey-free round and hit all but one of his greens in regulation.

"I wish I knew why I play well here, but I did hit the ball very well today, hit a lot of greens, a lot of good shots," Matsuyama said through an interpreter, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Steele, who started on the back nine, was seven under through his first 10 holes before faltering down the stretch. He had seven birdies against three bogeys and buried his approach on the par-four 14th for an eagle.

Rickie Fowler, who lost to Matsuyama in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale last year, sits three strokes behind the leader at four under. Fowler played both nines at two under, carding three birdies on the front against a bogey on No. 5 and two more red numbers on the back. Hitting only half of his fairways, Fowler did most of his damage with some well-timed putting.

"Thought I played fairly well today," Fowler said, per Weinfuss. "Hit a lot of fairways and didn't miss many shots. Felt good to kind of have a stress-free round, and nice to make some putts. I made some good ones early to keep the round going."

Spieth spent most of his day frustrated, missing fairways and scrambling for pars. He was mostly successful but finished with just two birdies against one bogey. Sitting in a tie for 38th, Spieth will need a solid final 54 holes to continue his streak of top-three finishes.

Others sitting on the outer tier of contention include Phil Mickelson at three under, Bubba Watson at two under and Patrick Reed at even par.