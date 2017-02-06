Cowboys' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl
Cowboys' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys have changed their overall philosophy regarding the offseason since Jason Garrett has taken over as the team's head coach. The draft used to be the afterthought for the Cowboys, as they preferred to spend money on elite players in free agency and use the draft to plug holes. This often resulted in Dallas reaching in the draft to fill needs.
But since 2011, the Cowboys have been one of the best drafting teams in the league. From building the league's best offensive line to selecting Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in the same draft, they've completely changed their outlook on team building.
But with defined needs on the defense, will the Cowboys resort to reaching for defense? Will they force a pick on the defensive line? Or will the Cowboys ignore need like they did in 2016, taking the best player, regardless of position? Without further ado, let's dive into the first mock draft of the season.
Round 1: Pick 28
The Pick: DE Carl Lawson, Auburn
One of the deepest positions in this draft perfectly aligns with the Cowboys' biggest need: pass-rusher. The Cowboys are loaded with left defensive ends, but they lack a true right defensive end after Randy Gregory's yearlong suspension.
Carl Lawson is one of the most explosive edge-rushers in this draft, despite weighing over 260 pounds. His first step is on par with anyone in the class, but his build allows him to hold up against the run. His ability to explode off the line of scrimmage and then dip under offensive tackles is why he will be a first-round pick in April. Lawson's natural bend and motor would fit perfectly in Rod Marinelli's defense.
Lawson's biggest weakness is his ability to stay healthy, and that's why a player of his talent may fall deep into the first round. Lawson missed all of 2014 with a knee injury and managed to play 34 games in his entire career. Teams can certainly question Lawson's toughness, but his talent makes for a solid selection at the end of the first round for the pass-rush-needy Cowboys.
Round 2: Pick 60
The Pick: S Obi Melifonwu, UConn
Both Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox are free agents come March, so it would make sense that the Cowboys would prioritize drafting a safety early in the draft if both would happen to leave Dallas. After a strong week in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl, Obi Melifonwu's stock is on the rise—he's almost a lock to hear his name called on Day 2.
In Mobile, Melifonwu shocked the room, measuring in at 6'4", 219 pounds. But despite the size, Melifonwu doesn't play like someone with those measurables. In fact, he's been miscast as a strong safety throughout the process because of his size. His best football comes when he's covering tight ends out of the slot or in deep Cover 2.
The Cowboys love to rotate their safeties and move them all across the field. They like to adjust their defense depending on the offense they are playing. We've seen Byron Jones cover wide receivers, tight ends and play in the Cover 2. Drafting Melifonwu would give them another chess piece in the secondary. You'll hear a lot of comparison to Kam Chancellor for Melifonwu, but that is strictly due to size. New England Patriots cornerback/safety Eric Rowe makes a lot more sense. His best football may even come outside in a zone-heavy defense.
Round 3: Pick 92
The Pick: TE Jake Butt, Michigan
One of the more underrated needs of the Cowboys is at the tight end position. With Jason Witten turning 35 in May, the Cowboys don't have a future replacement on the roster. Gavin Escobar is a free agent in May, and both Geoff Swaim and James Hanna are rehabbing major injuries. If the Cowboys decide to address this need, Jake Butt out of Michigan in the third round would be a fantastic option.
Butt isn't as athletic as O.J. Howard or David Njoku, but he knows how to use his size, body and catching radius to be effective in the middle of the field. Similar to Witten, he wins on option routes and can beat smaller defenders with ease. His best football comes against zone coverage where he can recognize soft spots in zones in the intermediate portions of the field.
Butt isn't a mauler by any means on the ground, but he's not a liability. He could stand to add some weight in his lower body to help explode into defenders on the line of scrimmage.
Butt is a much better player than a third-round pick, but after suffering a torn ACL in his final collegiate game, Butt likely won't contribute to his NFL team until late in the season, if at all. But with Witten returning, the Cowboys could be patient with Butt and place him on the PUP list to open the season.
Round 4: Pick 132
The Pick: LB Kendell Beckwith, LSU
The Cowboys will draft a linebacker at some point in the 2017 draft. They've drafted one in each of the past 12 drafts. With Justin Durant becoming a free agent in March and with question marks still surrounding Jaylon Smith, it's a position they will need to address at some point, even if it's only for depth purposes.
LSU's Kendell Beckwith is a much better player than what his fourth-round tag may suggest, but he tore his ACL in late November, which means most of his 2017 season may be in doubt. But injuries don't scare the Cowboys, especially not at the linebacker spot. Dallas has selected Sean Lee, Bruce Carter, Mark Nzeocha and Smith in recent years, despite each suffering a major knee injury in his final collegiate year.
Outside of his injury, Beckwith's biggest weakness is his lack of speed. But Beckwith's intensity and power make him an ideal fit in the middle of a 4-3 defense. Beckwith's lack of speed may scare off teams, especially after the injury, but at this point in the fourth round, he's a great gamble.
Round 6: Pick 212
The Pick: WR Fred Ross, Mississippi State
The theme of this draft is plugging holes late that could be decimated by free agency. With Terrance Williams and Brice Butler both expected to hit the market, the Cowboys could be looking for depth late, especially from a player who can play on the outside. Fred Ross, a former teammate of Dak Prescott at Mississippi State, could get the nod late from the Cowboys as he fits the team's mold.
At nearly 6'2", 203 pounds, Ross projects as a Z receiver in the NFL. Ross lacks the speed of a Williams, but where he wins is on contested balls on the sideline. His ability to extend his arms and still make plays with defenders draped on him will endear him to his future NFL quarterback.
Ross also adds value by being a productive punt returner in the SEC. He's not a home run hitter on special teams, but he's more of a reliable specialist. However, 10 of his 37 punt returns in his career went for at least 15 yards. Ross could add competition for Lucky Whitehead on special teams if Dallas decides to draft the 2016 second-team all-conference receiver from Mississippi State.
Round 7: Pick 231
The Pick: RB De'Veon Smith, Michigan
In a deep running back class, expect the Cowboys to grab a runner late as both Darren McFadden and Lance Dunbar are free agents in March. One player who may make sense for Dallas in the later portions of the draft is Michigan's De'Veon Smith. Smith played well during the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl weeks after a modest senior season at Michigan.
At 5'11", 220 pounds, he has the size to be an every-down back in the NFL. Smith lacks elite top-end speed and overall athleticism, but the way he finishes runs will make coaching staffs fall in love with him. There's not a lot of flash to his game, but there's a whole lot of substance as he is a north-south runner who isn't afraid of contact. His leg drive and motor remind me of Thomas Rawls coming out of college.
His hands impressed people in the all-star circuit. Smith's soft hands and natural receiving ability made people question why he wasn't used more out of the backfield at Michigan. If you are looking for a player who could handle a starting gig in a pinch this late in the draft, Smith makes a lot of sense.
Round 7: Pick 249
The Pick: CB Des Lawrence, North Carolina
With both starting corners entering free agency in March (Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne), the Cowboys will need to add some depth during April's draft, even if it is in the later rounds. Des Lawrence from North Carolina would make sense here as he fits the physical thresholds the Cowboys look for in their cornerbacks.
Lawrence is a physical player who isn't afraid to stick his nose into the running game. As a freshman, he finished third on the team in tackles (73), and his aggressiveness shows at all times. He is a three-year starter for the Tar Heels, and his best fit in the NFL will come in a Cover 2 defense that allows him to play up close to the line of scrimmage.
His biggest weakness is his overall athleticism and his top-end speed. Playing in a Cover 2 allows him to be physical at the line of scrimmage and will help mask some of his speed deficiencies. Lawrence is a player who could stick as a team's fourth corner and be a core special teams player in his first few years in the NFL.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!