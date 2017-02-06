Cowboys' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

1 of 8

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have changed their overall philosophy regarding the offseason since Jason Garrett has taken over as the team's head coach. The draft used to be the afterthought for the Cowboys, as they preferred to spend money on elite players in free agency and use the draft to plug holes. This often resulted in Dallas reaching in the draft to fill needs.

But since 2011, the Cowboys have been one of the best drafting teams in the league. From building the league's best offensive line to selecting Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in the same draft, they've completely changed their outlook on team building.

But with defined needs on the defense, will the Cowboys resort to reaching for defense? Will they force a pick on the defensive line? Or will the Cowboys ignore need like they did in 2016, taking the best player, regardless of position? Without further ado, let's dive into the first mock draft of the season.