3-Star RB Prospect Chris Brown Jr. Commits to Cal over Washington

Chris Brown, a 3-star running back from El Camino High School in Oceanside, California, committed to California on Monday. He announced his decision on Twitter:

Brown, who stands 6'1" and weighs 218 pounds, is considered the No. 24 running back in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.



Brown seems likely to translate to a running back on the next level, but he remained open to playing different positions during the recruiting process.

"Some of it is as a running back, some as an athlete," Brown said about which positions schools were recruiting him to play in Jan. 2017, per Brandon Huffman of Scout. "Some even for defense. I'd rather play running back in college but if I played defense, I wouldn't mind it. Schools like me more as a nickel or linebacker type."

According to MaxPreps, Brown made an impact on both sides of the ball during his 2016 junior season, rushing 221 times for 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 14 tackles and two interceptions. However, his senior season stats weren't as gaudy, as he rushed for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns on 158 carries.

Still, his future would appear to be at running back. Brown has excellent agility and balance and easily runs through arm tackles. While he doesn't have elite top-end speed, he's still a threat to break off a long run every time he touches the ball given his ability to avoid would-be tacklers.

Certainly, Cal will be envisioning him shaking off quite a few defenders in the coming years.