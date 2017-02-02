NFLPA Director DeMaurice Smith Comments on NFL Policy on Marijuana

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, spoke Thursday about the union's desire to further investigate the merit of marijuana use for pain relief in the future, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post:

It's the second time in the past week that Smith has spoken publicly about the drug policy and marijuana in particular. Last week, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported the NFLPA was putting together a proposal that would change the drug policy to take "less punitive" measures against players who are found to use the substance recreationally.

"I do think that issues of addressing it more in a treatment and less punitive measure is appropriate," Smith said, per Maske. "I think it's important to look at whether there are addiction issues. And I think it's important to not simply assume recreation is the reason it's being used."

The union's board of player representatives would have to approve the proposal before it goes before the NFL. The two sides would then have to collectively bargain a change to the drug policy.

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the possibility of changes to the drug policy during his press conference.

"We certainly haven't seen it or read it," Goodell said of the NFLPA's proposal, per Jhabvala. "I've spoken to (Smith) about it."

Goodell added: "We sent the union last spring a list of issues that we wanted to address as the league and as ownership. I expect, and we put on that list, the drug policy as one of those issues."

The topic of marijuana use among NFL players, especially for pain relief, has become more prevalent, with a number of former players—including Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley, Nate Jackson and Eben Britton—acting as proponents for marijuana rather than opiates for pain tolerance, a regular need for NFL players given the violent nature of the game.

According to Sam Levin of the Guardian, "A 2011 study of 644 retired players found that former NFL players were three times more likely to abuse prescription painkillers than the general population and that 71 percent reported misusing medication."