Dwight Freeney Injury: Updates on Falcons DE's Calf and Return

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney didn't practice Thursday while dealing with a calf injury, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reported.

Report: Calf Injury Not Serious

Thursday, Feb. 2

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke to a source who said Freeney's injury doesn't appear to be significant.

While Freeney is no longer the pass-rusher he was in his prime years with the Indianapolis Colts, he tied for third on the team in sacks (three) and earned the third-highest grade (75.7) among Atlanta's five edge defenders on Pro Football Focus.

As a unit, the Falcons defensive line ranked 24th in adjusted sack rate during the regular season, per Football Outsiders.

Atlanta likely stands little chance of beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday if Tom Brady is afforded plenty of time to dissect the secondary.

It's doubtful Freeney will wreak havoc on the Patriots in the way Von Miller harassed Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 last year. However, it will be important he's available to play, because his absence would exacerbate what has been a problem for the Falcons in 2016.