    Dwight Freeney Injury: Updates on Falcons DE's Calf and Return

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Dwight Freeney #93 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney didn't practice Thursday while dealing with a calf injury, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reported.

    Report: Calf Injury Not Serious

    Thursday, Feb. 2

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke to a source who said Freeney's injury doesn't appear to be significant.

    While Freeney is no longer the pass-rusher he was in his prime years with the Indianapolis Colts, he tied for third on the team in sacks (three) and earned the third-highest grade (75.7) among Atlanta's five edge defenders on Pro Football Focus.

    As a unit, the Falcons defensive line ranked 24th in adjusted sack rate during the regular season, per Football Outsiders.

    Atlanta likely stands little chance of beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday if Tom Brady is afforded plenty of time to dissect the secondary.

    It's doubtful Freeney will wreak havoc on the Patriots in the way Von Miller harassed Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 last year. However, it will be important he's available to play, because his absence would exacerbate what has been a problem for the Falcons in 2016.

