Chris Boswell Re-Signs with Steelers: Latest Contract Details and Reaction

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell signed a one-year exclusive-rights contract Thursday, which will keep him with the team for the 2017 season.

James Palmer of NFL Network and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported the news. The Steelers had the option to extend Boswell and exclusive-rights tender because he had accrued two or fewer years of NFL service.

Once a player is given a tender, he can only sign with that team. Boswell, 25, has been the Steelers' primary kicker each of the last two seasons. He was accurate on 21 of 25 attempts in 2016 and is 50-of-57 overall.

While often left on the sideline due to Pittsburgh's high-powered offense and propensity for two-point conversion attempts, Boswell twice came through with necessary big performances. He hit six field goals in a Dec. 18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and another half-dozen in the Steelers' divisional-round win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He really doesn’t get shaken by much,” punter Jordan Berry, who holds for Boswell, told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He focuses in the moment. He’s coming on really good. He’s just so consistent.”

Boswell can become a restricted free agent after the 2017 season, provided he does not work out a long-term contract with the Steelers. Perhaps the only concerning aspect of Boswell's performance came on postseason extra points; he missed two of his five attempts, including one in the Steelers' AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots.

Boswell was also 0-of-2 on kicks 50 yards or longer last season.

Overall, though, the Steelers have been more than happy to have their kicking game settled after their mess at the beginning of 2015 that necessitated Boswell's signing.