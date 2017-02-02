Sean Miller, Arizona Agree to New Contract: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program and head coach Sean Miller agreed to a contract extension on Thursday that will run through the 2022 season, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Miller will also be receiving a raise "that will eventually pay him nearly $3 million per year."

His current contract was originally set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season, per Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star.

It's obvious that the program is pleased with its current situation as the five-year restructured deal for Miller is the maximum possible length of a contract according to ABOR rules, via the Arizona Daily Star.

At 48 years old, Miller has been at the helm of Arizona since the 2009-10 season and has made the NCAA Tournament in five of his first seven years.

It included two straight trips to the Elite Eight in 2014 and 2015 in which the team combined to win 67 games during that span. That's the most wins in a two-year stretch in program history.

During his tenure, Miller has compiled a 208-63 record along with two Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors. Those 208 wins already ranks third in program history behind Lute Olson's 587 and Fred Enke's 509.

However, Olson coached for 24 years while Enke patrolled the sidelines for 36.

During this 2016-17 season, the Wildcats are off to another solid start under Miller as they are ranked fifth in the country with a 20-2 entering a Thursday night matchup against Oregon State.

Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.com.