Mississippi St. CB Jamoral Graham Arrested: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Mississippi State Bulldogs junior defensive back Jamoral Graham was arrested on New Year's Eve on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, Joel Coleman of the Starkville Daily News reported Thursday.

Coleman cited court officials with the Neshoba County Justice Court in Mississippi who said the defensive back will appear in court Feb. 27.

A school spokesperson said head football coach Dan Mullen handled discipline internally.

Graham started his collegiate career in 2014 as a wide receiver, tallying five catches for 78 yards and one touchdown. He switched to defensive back and became a significant part of the team's rotation as a junior.

He finished the 2016 season with 28 tackles and three interceptions, running one of the picks back for a touchdown in Mississippi State's 47-35 win over Massachusetts. He also had an interception in the Bulldogs' St. Petersburg Bowl victory over Miami (Ohio).