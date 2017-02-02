    College FootballDownload App

    Mississippi St. CB Jamoral Graham Arrested: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

    LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 22: Jamoral Graham #9 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs out on the field before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 40-37. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Mississippi State Bulldogs junior defensive back Jamoral Graham was arrested on New Year's Eve on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, Joel Coleman of the Starkville Daily News reported Thursday.

    Coleman cited court officials with the Neshoba County Justice Court in Mississippi who said the defensive back will appear in court Feb. 27.

    A school spokesperson said head football coach Dan Mullen handled discipline internally.

    Graham started his collegiate career in 2014 as a wide receiver, tallying five catches for 78 yards and one touchdown. He switched to defensive back and became a significant part of the team's rotation as a junior.

    He finished the 2016 season with 28 tackles and three interceptions, running one of the picks back for a touchdown in Mississippi State's 47-35 win over Massachusetts. He also had an interception in the Bulldogs' St. Petersburg Bowl victory over Miami (Ohio).

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 