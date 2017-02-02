Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores, Standings, Schedule After Newcastle
The 2017 Premier League Darts season kicked off on Thursday at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle as Phil Taylor grabbed a 7-3 win over Dave Chisnall and world champion Michael van Gerwen managed only a 6-6 draw against Gary Anderson.
Raymond van Barneveld took full marks against Adrian Lewis in a thriller, and James Wade beat Kim Huybrechts. In the final match of the day, Peter Wright took the win over Jelle Klaasen.
Here's a look at Thursday's results, per Sky Sports Darts:
Sky Sports Darts 🎯 @SkySportsDarts
A recap of tonight's results... Who impresssed you most? #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/Ub6phpo38T https://t.co/Fz0S8Yf0KD2/2/2017, 10:20:12 PM
Here's a look at the Premier League standings:
|Premier League Darts Standings
|Pos
|Player
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|Legs W:L
|PTS
|1.
|Phil Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7:3
|2
|2.
|Peter Wright
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7:4
|2
|3.
|James Wade
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7:5
|2
|4.
|Raymond van Barneveld
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7:5
|2
|5.
|Michael van Gerwen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6:6
|1
|6.
|Gary Anderson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6:6
|1
|7.
|Kim Huybrechts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5:7
|0
|8.
|Adrian Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5:7
|0
|9.
|Jelle Klaasen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4:7
|0
|10.
|Dave Chisnall
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3:7
|0
|Flashscore.com
And here's the schedule for the rest of the Premier League season:
|Premier League Darts Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Thursday, Feb. 9
|Night 2
|Capital FM Arena, Nottingham
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Night 3
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|Thursday, Feb. 23
|Night 4
|The Brighton Centre, Brighton
|Thursday, March 2
|Night 5
|Westpoint Arena, Exeter
|Thursday, March 9
|Night 6
|The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
|Thursday, March 16
|Night 7
|Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam
|Thursday, March 23
|Night 8
|Manchester Arena
|Thursday, March 30
|Judgement Night
|Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
|Thursday, April 6
|Night 10
|3Arena, Dublin
|Thursday, April 13
|Night 11
|Echo Arena, Liverpool
|Thursday, April 20
|Night 12
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
|Thursday, April 27
|Night 13
|The Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
|Thursday, May 4
|Night 14
|Sheffield Arena, Sheffield
|Thursday, May 11
|Night 15
|GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen
|Thursday, May 18
|Finals Night
|The O2, London
|PDC.tv
Recap
Van Gerwen and Anderson are the main favourites for this year's title, and the two were evenly matched on Thursday, playing out a 6-6 draw.
Mighty Mike started things off by taking out 84 on the bull, but the Flying Scotsman followed things up with a 78 checkout of his own, setting the tone for an epic match.
Van Gerwen averaged north of 118 and took a 4-2 lead, but Anderson broke back with a fantastic 130 finish. Van Gerwen eventually wired the bull, with Anderson grabbing the first point, but the Dutchman drew things up in the next leg.
Per Live Darts, Anderson was happy with the point, even if he could have gotten more:
Live Darts @livedarts
Anderson: "I'm happy with a point and over the moon with how I played. It's a long road in front of us." #lovethedarts2/2/2017, 9:45:30 PM
The most exciting match of the night was one of the first, as Van Barneveld came from 4-1 down to grab the win over Lewis early in the evening. Barney tied things up with a 12-darter and stormed in front, but there was even more drama in store.
The final leg was a fitting end for a wacky match of darts. Here's a look at the finale, via PDC Darts:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
WINNER | Barney comes back from behind to beat Adrian Lewis in a nail biting finish! #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/mZLCIDtcrC2/2/2017, 8:24:10 PM
In comparison, Taylor enjoyed a relatively easy night, cruising to a 7-3 win over Chisnall. The Power took a quick 2-0 lead, and while Chizzy managed to break back straight away, he was far from his best on Thursday.
Taylor's scoring wasn't fantastic, but the veteran was deadly on the doubles. Chizzy also impressed at times, as PDC Darts shared:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
160? Yeah why not? #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/oXCSRs4xaM2/2/2017, 8:55:43 PM
The Power took out 121 on the bull for a 5-2 lead and controlled the match from that point onward.
Wright and Klaasen also kept things close in the final match of the day. Snakebite kept his cool and used his experience to win, and Wade won the first match of the night against Huybrechts.
Night 2 of the Premier League will be on Feb. 9 at Capital FM Arena in Nottingham. Van Gerwen will face Wright, while Taylor will take on Wade.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!