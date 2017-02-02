    DartsDownload App

    Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores, Standings, Schedule After Newcastle

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Phil Taylor of England throws during his first round match against David Platt of England during Day Four of the 2017 William Hill PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace on December 18, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    The 2017 Premier League Darts season kicked off on Thursday at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle as Phil Taylor grabbed a 7-3 win over Dave Chisnall and world champion Michael van Gerwen managed only a 6-6 draw against Gary Anderson.

    Raymond van Barneveld took full marks against Adrian Lewis in a thriller, and James Wade beat Kim Huybrechts. In the final match of the day, Peter Wright took the win over Jelle Klaasen.

    Here's a look at Thursday's results, per Sky Sports Darts:

    Here's a look at the Premier League standings:

    Premier League Darts Standings
    PosPlayerPLWDLLegs W:LPTS
    1.Phil Taylor11007:32
    2.Peter Wright11007:42
    3.James Wade11007:52
    4.Raymond van Barneveld11007:52
    5.Michael van Gerwen10106:61
    6.Gary Anderson10106:61
    7.Kim Huybrechts10015:70
    8.Adrian Lewis10015:70
    9.Jelle Klaasen10014:70
    10.Dave Chisnall10013:70
    Flashscore.com

    And here's the schedule for the rest of the Premier League season:

    Premier League Darts Schedule
    DateEventVenue
    Thursday, Feb. 9Night 2Capital FM Arena, Nottingham
    Thursday, Feb. 16Night 3First Direct Arena, Leeds
    Thursday, Feb. 23Night 4The Brighton Centre, Brighton
    Thursday, March 2Night 5Westpoint Arena, Exeter
    Thursday, March 9Night 6The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
    Thursday, March 16Night 7Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam
    Thursday, March 23Night 8Manchester Arena
    Thursday, March 30Judgement NightMotorpoint Arena, Cardiff
    Thursday, April 6Night 103Arena, Dublin
    Thursday, April 13Night 11Echo Arena, Liverpool
    Thursday, April 20Night 12The SSE Arena, Belfast
    Thursday, April 27Night 13The Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
    Thursday, May 4Night 14Sheffield Arena, Sheffield
    Thursday, May 11Night 15GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen
    Thursday, May 18Finals NightThe O2, London
    PDC.tv

        

    Recap

    Van Gerwen and Anderson are the main favourites for this year's title, and the two were evenly matched on Thursday, playing out a 6-6 draw.

    Mighty Mike started things off by taking out 84 on the bull, but the Flying Scotsman followed things up with a 78 checkout of his own, setting the tone for an epic match.

    Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen throws during the PDC World Championship darts final against Scotland's Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace in north London on January 2, 2017. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AF
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

    Van Gerwen averaged north of 118 and took a 4-2 lead, but Anderson broke back with a fantastic 130 finish. Van Gerwen eventually wired the bull, with Anderson grabbing the first point, but the Dutchman drew things up in the next leg.

    Per Live Darts, Anderson was happy with the point, even if he could have gotten more:

    The most exciting match of the night was one of the first, as Van Barneveld came from 4-1 down to grab the win over Lewis early in the evening. Barney tied things up with a 12-darter and stormed in front, but there was even more drama in store.

    The final leg was a fitting end for a wacky match of darts. Here's a look at the finale, via PDC Darts:

    In comparison, Taylor enjoyed a relatively easy night, cruising to a 7-3 win over Chisnall. The Power took a quick 2-0 lead, and while Chizzy managed to break back straight away, he was far from his best on Thursday.

    Taylor's scoring wasn't fantastic, but the veteran was deadly on the doubles. Chizzy also impressed at times, as PDC Darts shared:

    The Power took out 121 on the bull for a 5-2 lead and controlled the match from that point onward.

    Wright and Klaasen also kept things close in the final match of the day. Snakebite kept his cool and used his experience to win, and Wade won the first match of the night against Huybrechts.

    Night 2 of the Premier League will be on Feb. 9 at Capital FM Arena in Nottingham. Van Gerwen will face Wright, while Taylor will take on Wade.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 