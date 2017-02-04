1-Dimensional College Basketball Teams That Will Struggle in March

1 of 5

UCLA guard Lonzo Ball Associated Press

"Struggle" is a relative term. If a team is in a top-10 position here in the regular season, "struggle" doesn't mean that team is going to lose in the first round of the NIT.

What it could mean, though, is that a certain team's standard of success in the 2016-17 season may soften when the cupcakes disappear from the schedule and the action tightens up.

Why would such a thing occur? In the case of these teams, it may occur because their success derives from one specific area. To this point, that specific area may be good enough to mask deficiencies. In March, it may not be.

Let's take a look at some teams whose success seems built on one such phase, and who may be headed for a market correction.