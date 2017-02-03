    NFL DraftDownload App

    2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Every Team Ahead of Super Bowl

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Corey Davis #84 of the Western Michigan Broncos celebrates winning the MAC Championship 29-23 over the Ohio Bobcats on December 2, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
    Maurice MotonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2017

    Forget about Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan prospects for a moment. What about the small-school products without the cachet of a powerhouse program? Where will the shining stars from outside the Power Five conferences land in the 2017 NFL draft? 

    At the Senior Bowl, one FCS wide receiver wowed spectators. Scouts spoke favorably about his surging rank at a position without many elite talents. Will we see a relatively unknown name reach the first round? 

    The evaluation process scrutinizes and nitpicks everything about a player before teams make their selections. Last year, buzz surrounding New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple focused on his lack of cooking skills. The scout disclosed his concern to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Bob McGinn, citing life skills or independence as an issue for the 20-year-old.

    As far as on-the-field scrutiny, a Temple linebacker could become a first-round pick, but his size may scare away front offices. Will production, impressive workouts and satisfactory film supersede his physical shortcomings?

    Unfortunately, an injury poses a threat to a small-school prospect who could drop from a top-10 selection to an early-second-round pick.

    We'll discuss some unfamiliar names in the draft and provide potential landing spots for each prospect.

    NFL Mock Draft—Round 1
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (via Rams)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    9Cincinnati BengalsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsCooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    13Arizona CardinalsRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    15Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
    16Baltimore RavensCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    17Washington RedskinsCarlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
    18Tennessee TitansSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    20Denver BroncosJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    22Miami DolphinsCaleb Brantley, DL, Florida
    23New York GiantsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    24Oakland RaidersHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    25Houston TexansT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
    26Seattle SeahawksMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    27Kansas City ChiefsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    28Dallas CowboysMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    29Green Bay PackersTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    31Atlanta FalconsDesmond King, CB, Iowa
    32New England PatriotsRyan Anderson, LB, Alabama
    FCS Star Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp on the Rise

    EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 05: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp #10 of the Eastern Washington Eagles stiff arms cornerback Ugo Amadi #14 of the Oregon Ducks on the way to touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on
    Steve Dykes/Getty Images

    Bleacher Report Lead Draft Writer Matt Miller labeled Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp as an FCS star. Looking at his collegiate numbers (428 catches, 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns), it's fair to say he's worth a deeper look. 

    Of course, Kupp's level of competition doesn't compare to most players at his position. Nevertheless, he passed the early eyeball test for some scouts in Mobile, Alabama, during the Senior Bowl.

    One scout gave a highly favorable comparison, per Miller: "You watch him explode off the line, and he sinks his hips so well. I've never seen him not ready for the ball. There's some Jordy [Nelson] there, but the better comparison is Nuk [DeAndre Hopkins], because he's not the fastest guy but still separates well."

    Buffalo Bills beat writer Joe Buscaglia captured Kupp executing a smooth double-move to break free for a catch during one-on-one drills:

    Due to Sammy Watkins' perpetual foot injuries, the Bills may have wide receiver at the top of their draft priority list. Regardless of the quarterback under center, the offense still needs another perimeter playmaker to add another dimension to the offensive game plan. Buffalo may consider Kupp at No. 10, especially if Clemson wideout Mike Williams goes to the Tennessee Titans at No. 5. 

    Potential Landing Spots: No. 10 Buffalo Bills, No. 16 Baltimore Ravens, No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

        

    Haason Reddick's Glowing Senior Bowl Impression

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 1: Haason Reddick #58 and Tavon Young #1 of the Temple Owls react after the Owls recovered a fumble in the first half against the East Carolina Pirates on November 1, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvani
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Two NFL Network analysts pointed to Temple linebacker Haason Reddick as the standout defensive player after the Senior Bowl:

    Reddick played defensive end as a senior, but his 6'1", 237-pound frame will likely fit at linebacker in the pros. He logged 9.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for a loss in his final collegiate season. His ability to play downhill should allow defensive coordinators to bring creativity to blitz packages and run-stopping schemes.

    Miller pointed out Reddick's versatility as a perfect match for the New England Patriots defense. However, the Oakland Raiders also need a talent who can line up in different spots at linebacker. Malcolm Smith doesn’t seem like a potential re-sign candidate for the Silver and Black.

    The Raiders should explore a first-round upgrade at the position to pair with Bruce Irvin. At the moment, they don't have a reliable coverage linebacker signed beyond 2017, and Neiron Ball has dealt with myriad injures since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2015.

    Potential Landing Spots: No. 24 Oakland Raiders, No. 29 Green Bay Packers, No. 32 New England Patriots

          

    How Far Will Corey Davis Fall?

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Corey Davis #84 of the Western Michigan Broncos tries to avoid the tackle of Kylan Nelson #23 of the Ohio Bobcats of the Ohio Bobcats after a first half catch during the MAC Championship on December 2, 2016 at Ford Field in Detr
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Initially, Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis stood tall at 6'3", 213 pounds, ranking behind Williams out of Clemson as the No. 2 prospect at his position. However, ankle surgery may knock him down a notch on draft boards. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he could miss the NFL Scouting Combine and resume activity for rookie minicamps:

    As Schefter reported, Davis' injury is considered minor, but every missed workout counts against his draft stock, especially since he didn't participate in the Senior Bowl.

    The Bills might have considered Davis, but it's best they avoid another wide receiver with an injury cloud hanging above his head. The Baltimore Ravens could potentially lose two wide receivers, as Kamar Aiken will become an unrestricted free agent, while Steve Smith Sr. has officially signed on with the NFL Network as an analyst:

    The Ravens' AFC North division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, may also entertain adding another wide receiver as insurance for Martavis Bryant, who officially applied for reinstatement at the end of January, per his agent Tom Santanello, via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson:

    If quarterback Ben Roethlisberger decides to return for another season, why not surround him with another reliable perimeter weapon not named Antonio Brown?

    Potential Landing Spots: No. 16 Baltimore, No. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 37 Los Angeles Rams

