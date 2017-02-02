Willie Taggart Comments on Oregon Players Hospitalized After Workouts

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Fresh off a successful national signing day but still facing concerns about his handling of player safety, Oregon head football coach Willie Taggart took a somewhat defiant stance on the problems that have enveloped the program since his hiring.

"They understood who we were, and they understood it was a bogus story," Taggart told

"I'm not blaming the media," Taggart told Canzano. "I'm blaming the story."

Taggart later categorized himself as "mad" at the "negative attention" on the program, though he seemed to take back part of his previous comments.

"I don't blame anyone. I don't make excuses. I don't work that way," Taggart said. "You do the best you can do and you do things the right way. Of course, you get mad when there's negative attention brought to your program and negative things said about your program when you know it's not true."