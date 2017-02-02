Kenny Stills: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Dolphins WR's Future

Bill Wippert/Associated PressTyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to pursue Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills this offseason if he becomes a free agent.
Eagles to Pursue Stills
Thursday, Feb. 2
Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ Advance Media reported Thursday that Stills is among the Eagles' top targets when free agency begins March 9. Stills, 24, made 42 receptions for 726 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his second with the Dolphins and fourth overall.
The Dolphins acquired Stills in a 2015 trade with the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round pick in that year's draft. Given the haul they gave up to acquire Stills, it's no surprise they're looking to lock him up over the long term.
"It's important for us to bring him back," general manager Chris Grier told Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "We'd like to have him back. It's his right to test the market and see what he can get, but we'd like to have him back."
Stills, Jarvis Landry and Devante Parker combined to form one of the NFL's most promising young receiving corps. All three players are 24 years old and provide a skill set that has made life easier on quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Landry is the underneath star who racks up yards in between the numbers, Parker is a big-bodied red-zone threat and Stills is a burner who makes big plays over the top.
Pro Football Focus graded Stills as the worst of the three, ranking him 53rd among all receivers. Football Outsiders' DYAR metric was also more bullish on Stills' two teammates.
With that said, he would provide an instant improvement to an Eagles depth chart that ranked among the NFL's worst at receiver. Despite loading their roster with young players at the position, the Eagles got next to nothing from receivers aside from underneath option Jordan Matthews. No Philadelphia wideout with more than 20 receptions averaged better than 11.0 yards per catch.
The Eagles also tied for the sixth-most drops in the NFL, per SportingCharts.com.