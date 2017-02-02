Kenny Stills: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Dolphins WR's Future

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to pursue Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills this offseason if he becomes a free agent.

Eagles to Pursue Stills

Thursday, Feb. 2

"It's important for us to bring him back," general manager Chris Grier told Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "We'd like to have him back. It's his right to test the market and see what he can get, but we'd like to have him back."