Jawon Pass, Traveon Samuel Cited: Latest Details on Louisville QB, WR

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass and wide receiver Traveon Samuel were cited in separate traffic incidents in January, it was reported Thursday.

According to Steve Jones and Justin Sayers of the Courier-Journal, Pass was charged with marijuana possession on the morning of Jan. 22 while blocking a traffic lane with his car. He was also charged with failing to possess a license, having an expired plate and blocking a lane.

Per Jones, Samuel is facing charges of racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, speeding in excess of 25 mph and reckless driving after he was pulled over while going 115 mph in a 70 mph zone on Jan. 6.

Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino is aware of both incidents and is handling them internally, according to a team spokesman.

Pass is scheduled to be in court on March 9, per Jones and Sayers, while Samuel will have his court date on Feb. 20.

Neither Pass nor Samuel was arrested for the alleged infractions.

Pass redshirted as a freshman in 2016 while Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy as Louisville's starting signal-caller.

Samuel saw regular playing time last season as a sophomore, registering 18 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdowns, along with another touchdown on 54 rushing yards.

While Pass figures to serve as a backup in 2017, Samuel is in line for an increased role, as the Cardinals' top three receivers in terms of yardage were lost to graduation.