Cameroon vs. Ghana: Score and Reaction from AFCON 2017 Semi-Final

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored deep in the second half, and Christian Bassogog netted in an injury-time counter-attack to book Cameroon's place opposite Egypt in Sunday's final.

The Indomitable Lions had the better of the intense early exchanges, and Adolphe Teikeu saw his header cleared off the line well by Harrison Afful after Bassogog had won a corner.

Another chance came for Cameroon soon after, though Brimah Razak made a smart reaction save to deny Robert Ndip Tambe as he sought to convert Benjamin Moukandjo's cross from close range.

The Daily Mail's Jonny Singer remarked on Cameroon's excellent start to the match:

Cameroon continued to have plenty of joy down the right-hand flank, with Ghana left-back Frank Acheampong struggling to contain them.

African sports journalist Gary Al-Smith and Reuters' Ed Dove disagreed on the Anderlecht star:

Ghana grew into the match as the half wore on, though, and they regained a measure of control in midfield as they slowed the tempo.

Chances were still at a premium for the Black Stars, with Mubarak Wakaso resorting to an ambitious 40-yard effort that he scuffed wide. Their best opportunity of the half fell to Jordan Ayew after Christian Atsu picked him out on the right with a sublime pass, but the forward fired his shot wide from a tight angle.

Ghana's control of the ball continued into the second period, with Acheampong and Ayew causing problems with some teasing deliveries, while Fabrice Ondoa had to palm away a whipped free-kick from Wakaso.

Cameroon took the lead in the 72nd minute somewhat against the run of play when Wakaso handed them a free-kick with a robust challenge on Tambe. Razak flapped at the delivery, which fell to Ngadeu at the back post, with the defender controlling it well before firing home from a tight angle.

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

As the Black Stars pushed forward in the later stages, they left themselves open at the back—after almost sealing the win through substitute Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon had their second goal when Aboubakar and Bassogog broke, with the latter finishing past Razak.

Cameroon have defied the odds thus far at the tournament, but if they're as solid defensively and positive going forward as they were on Thursday, they may do the same in the final against Egypt.

Meanwhile, Ghana will take on Burkina Faso in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Post-Match Reaction

Per BBC Sport's Oluwashina Okeleji, Cameroon boss Hugo Broos hailed the unity within his team:

Meanwhile, according to journalist Deji Kofi Faremi, Ghana manager Avram Grant believed the absences of key players to be the factor behind their defeat: "The future isn't important now. What's important is we've lost. Difficult to cope without Baba Rahman and [Asamoah] Gyan."