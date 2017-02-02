Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Notches 550th Career Goal Wednesday

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin scored his 550th career goal in Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins, per Sportsnet Stats. Despite not joining the NHL until 2005-06, Ovechkin ranks fourth in the NHL in goals scored since the 1992-93 season.

Entering this season, Ovechkin has led the league in goals six different times since his debut in the NHL, including each of the last four campaigns. Sidney Crosby (28 goals) holds a three-goal lead on Ovechkin for the lead in that category this season, but plenty of time remains for Ovechkin to retake the top spot.



The Capitals again pace the Metropolitan Division and the league in points, holding a four-point advantage over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the division following Wednesday's action and a three-point separation from the Minnesota Wild for the most in the NHL. The club has also tied for the league's best record in its last 10 games, going 7-2-1 over that span.

While Ovechkin owns many individual achievements, the Capitals have never won a Stanley Cup or even made the Stanley Cup Final during his career. It remains the biggest blemish on the star winger's career. The Capitals have made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, but they have yet to reach the conference finals.

Washington possesses the pieces to make a run at a Cup, but it needs to overcome some of the Eastern Conference's hurdles. The club has a good shot at finishing atop the division for the seventh time in the past 10 seasons. Perhaps the Capitals will finally break the mold in 2016-17 and bring the nation's capital a major professional championship for the first time since the Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl in 1991.

