Wilson Chandler Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Nuggets SF

Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler reportedly wants to be traded, according to Sam Amick of USA Today.

Chandler Upset with Diminished Role

Thursday, Feb. 2

The 29-year-old is reportedly frustrated with being relegated to a reserve role, and "while it's not believed that Chandler has requested a trade, the Nuggets—who currently owe him a combined $36 million for this season and next two (player option in 2018-19)—are known to be aware of his concerns."

Head coach Mike Malone has gone with a forward pairing of Kenneth Faried and Danilo Gallinari in recent games, and Chandler's minutes have fluctuated in the process.

In total, he's averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds—both career highs—in 30.2 minutes per game this season, making just 13 starts. A year ago, Chandler started 75 of the 78 games he appeared in for the Nuggets.

One problem for the Nuggets is the glut of options they have on the wing, between Gallinari at the 3 and a group of players—Will Barton, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray—all earning minutes at shooting guard. Add in Faried, Darrell Arthur and Juancho Hernangomez getting minutes at power forward, and Malone has quite the juggling act on his hands with his current roster.

But if the Nuggets decided to entertain offers for Chandler, there likely would be interest. A playoff contender looking to add a productive veteran presence on the wing would be wise to inquire about Chandler, who is owed $12 million in 2017-18 and has a player option for $12.8 million in 2018-19, per Spotrac.

Those numbers won't seem high as the salary cap expands in the coming years, making Chandler a nice value over the next two seasons. If the Nuggets are willing to sell, there will be buyers.