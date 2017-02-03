AFCON 2017: Date, Time, Live Stream for Burkina Faso vs. Ghana

Sunday Alamba/Associated Press

Burkina Faso and Ghana will need to get over their disappointment at missing out on a place in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final when they take each other on in Saturday's third-place play-off.

The former were edged out on penalties by Egypt on Wednesday after drawing 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes, while the latter were stunned 2-0 by Cameroon as they continued their remarkable run.

The pair will face off at the Stade de Port-Gentil, in Port-Gentil, Gabon.

Read on for a closer look at the clash, but first here are the viewing details you need:

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

TV: Eurosport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK)

Both sides will be hugely disappointed to have fallen at the semi-final stage.

The Stallions were much the better team in their semi-final with Egypt and dominated for large spells of the contest with energy and dynamism.

Piers Edwards of the BBC noted as much:

The Stallions have also been the only team to score past Egypt in this year's tournament thus far—Aristide Bance's goal was the first conceded by Essam El Hadary in over 10 hours of AFCON football—so they're well within their rights to feel aggrieved at having missed out on a final place.

Burkina Faso lack the star power of their opponents, but they've produced some excellent performances in Gabon, with Charles Kabore and Prejuce Nakoulma among those standing out.

Football journalist Maher Mezahi singled out the latter for praise:

The striker has netted twice at the tournament—only the Democratic Republic of Congo's Junior Kabananga has more with three—so he'll be among the Stallions' biggest threats against Ghana.

The Black Stars will also be disappointed as their 35-year wait for a fifth AFCON title continues.

Ghana were deservedly beaten by the spirited and positive Cameroon, and they will need to improve on that showing if they're to win on Saturday.

Cameroon took charge early in the semi-final, and if Burkina Faso replicate their performance against Egypt, they'll be able to do the same.

They might find joy down the right flank in particular—sports journalist Gary Al-Smith noted Cameroon did so against Frank Acheampong, although Reuters' Ed Dove remains an admirer of the 23-year-old:

Avram Grant's side were able to exert control over the game as it wore on, but despite the attacking talent they possessed in Jordan and Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Christian Atsu, they lacked quality in the final third.

Ghana have the personnel to win the third-place play-off straightforwardly, but much will depend on the two sides' ability to motivate themselves for a match that means relatively little when all is said and done.

The Black Stars failed to win the play-off in both 2012 and 2013, and it could be the same here.